5 records/milestones made on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Akash Deep

India registered a historic victory on the fifth and final day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday. With an emphatic win over the hosts, they have now leveled the five-match series 1-1 heading into the third Test.

This is the first win for Shubman Gill as captain in just his very second Test. The fifth day began with England at 72/3, needing another 536 runs to win, while India needed seven more wickets. Akash Deep, who had picked up two wickets overnight, continued his excellent display, completing a five-wicket haul as well.

Jamie Smith scored a half-century while Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse showed some resistance. However, England were eventually bowled out for 271 in 68.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar picked up a wicket each.

The third match of the series will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's and is now in balance with both teams having won a game each. On that note, here are five records/milestones made on the fifth day of the second Test.

#5 Highest match aggregate by a wicket-keeper

England's Jamie Smith scored 88 runs in their second innings on the fifth day. He now has the third highest match aggregate by a wicket-keeper batter in Tests. Jamie Smith had scored 184 in the first innings, taking his tally to 272.

He is only behind Andy Flower, who holds both the first and second positions. Flower's tally of 341 against South Africa in 2001 is the highest, followed by his tally of 287 against India in 2000. Notably, Flower also holds the fourth position with a tally of 253 against India, also in 2000. Rishabh Pant with his tally of 252 in the opening game against England in Leeds takes the fifth spot.

#4 Highest match aggregate involving England and India in Tests

A total of 1692 runs were scored in this match. In the first innings, India made 587 while England made 407 in reply. In the seond innings, India declared at 427/6 and England finished their final innings on the fifth day at 271. This is the highest match aggregate involving England and India in a Test match.

Notably, the previous best aggregate was of 1673 runs which had come in the first match of this very series at Headingley, Leeds. Before this series, the highest aggregate was 1614 at Manchester in 1990.

#3 Best match figures for India in England

Team India pacer Akash Deep registered the best figures for the country in England in Tests. He picked up four wickets in the first innings and grabbed six in the second. His figures of 10/187 are the best for India in England, going past Chetan Sharma's 10/188 at the same venue in 1986.

Therefore, Akash Deep also became only the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to pick ten wickets in the format in England. Notably, his 6/99 in the second innings is also his first five-wicket haul in the format for India.

#2 Biggest win by margin of runs in an overseas Test for India

India bowled England out for 271 on the fifth day to win the Test by a huge margin of 336 runs. This is their biggest win by margin of runs in an overseas match in the format.

The previous biggest overseas victory by margin of runs was their 318-run win against West Indies at North Sound in 2019. Their 304-run win against Sri Lanka in 2017, 295-run win against Australia in 2024, and 279-run win against England in 1986 make the top five.

Overall, this is India's fourth biggest win by margin of runs in Test cricket.

#1 Maiden Test win at Edgbaston, Birmingham

The Indian team finally broke the jinx by registering their maiden win at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test match history. They had previously played eight Tests at this venue and had suffered seven defeats with a draw. They now have the unwanted record taken off their backs with a historic victory at Birmingham.

Notably, Shubman Gill, India's captain, is also the youngest to win a Test overseas at the age of 25 years and 301 days. He beat the record which was previously held by Sunil Gavaskar, who had led India to victory against New Zealand at Auckland in 1976 aged 26 years and 202 days.

