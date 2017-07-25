5 records that were created in ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Out of the five world records that were created in the World Cup, India's Mithali Raj is the proud owner of three.

The victorious England team pose with the trophy

When the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 started about a month ago, little did we know that this tournament would celebrate multiple historical moments, by the time it concluded. Massive knocks, wonder spells and efficient fielding – this World Cup saw it all.

These women went on to break world records and silence the doubts in the minds of the onlookers. Their achievements were hailed by veterans and fans as they created a unique spot for themselves in the ‘male’ dominated sport.

Let us take a look at all the five world records that were created in the World Cup.

#5 Most consecutive fifties in women's ODIs

Only Javed Miandad has more consecutive ODI fifties than Mithali Raj

In the first match of the World Cup, India defeated the hosts England by 35 runs to start the tournament on a great note. Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for India's victory with a brisk 90 and was well supported by skipper Mithali Raj, who scored 71 off 73 balls.

During her knock, Mithali became the first woman to score seven consecutive fifties in ODIs. She broke the record held by former England captain Charlotte Edwards and Australian duo of Lindsay Reeler and Ellyse Perry, who scored fifties in six consecutive innings.

Her fifties' streak, that had scores of 70*, 64, 73*, 51*, 54, 62* and 71, almost had one more added to it, but the Indian skipper was dismissed just four runs short of the 50-run mark in her team's second match against West Indies.

Incidentally, Ellyse Perry scored five consecutive fifties in this World Cup before she was dismissed for 38 against India in the semi-final.

The only cricketer, male or female, who has more consecutive fifties in ODIs is former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad.