×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 selection blunders that cost India in Test cricket in 2018

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.85K   //    18 Dec 2018, 09:29 IST

Image result for virat kohli and ravi shastri 2018

2018 has been an eventful year for the Indian cricket team. They’ve been on the road for the most part of the year with tours to South Africa, England and now Australia. While India have done very well in white-ball cricket, they have struggled for consistency in the longest format of the game.

The Virat Kohli-led side lost both the earlier Test series. They lost 1-2 in South Africa before losing 1-4 in England. Though they played some excellent cricket and competed really well in both those tours, they were on the wrong side of the result as they failed to seize the key moments during the games.

Another major reason for their failure has been the team selection. This is something that has been a big talking point and every time Virat Kohli announces the team at the toss, there’s always a big debate surrounding the XI.

It’s easy to assess in hindsight but to be fair, India have made some selection blunders in 2018. They’ve failed to read and assess the conditions well and eventually, these blunders have cost them Test matches and important ones too. Thus, here’s a look at some of the selection blunders that cost Virat Kohli and company. 

#5 Dropping Ajinkya Rahane from the first two Tests in South Africa

Ajinkya Rahane's absence hurt India in the first two Tests in South Africa.
Ajinkya Rahane's absence hurt India in the first two Tests in South Africa.

Ajinkya Rahane has been a vital cog of the Test team. He was India’s go-to batsman during the previous overseas leg (from late 2013 to 2015). However, a poor run of form against Sri Lanka at home and Rohit Sharma’s impressive white-ball form and his success against Sri Lanka at home meant the Indian Test vice-captain was dropped from the XI.

With India playing five bowlers, it was Rohit Sharma who batted at No. 6 in the first two Test matches in South Africa. However, he failed as well, scoring just 78 runs in 4 innings. Rahane returned to the side at the expense of Rohit in the third and final Test match in Johannesburg. He struck a gritty 48 in the second innings on a difficult pitch to help extend India’s lead in the second innings. He showed why it wasn’t the right call to leave him out of the first couple of Test matches.

Thus, it was a big mistake to leave one of India’s Test specialists out of the playing XI at the start of a difficult tour. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli
Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do differently to keep the winning...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India should change...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Has Tim Paine trumped...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us