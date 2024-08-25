5 stats that define Shikhar Dhawan's legacy in international cricket

Team India's experienced opening batter Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. Having made his international debut in October 2010, the left-handed batter went on to establish himself as a regular member of the one-day side, while never quite finding the same amount of success in Tests and T20Is.

The left-hander ended up playing 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 2315, 6793 and 1759 runs respectively. Dhawan hit seven tons and five fifties in Test matches. In the one-day format, he notched up 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries. If we look at his T20I numbers, the left-hander hit 11 fifties with a best of 92.

While he never achieved the heights of a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, Dhawan was an integral part of the Indian ODI team that came up with some sensational batting efforts, particularly in chases. In the wake of his retirement, we take a look at five incredible stats that define his legacy in international cricket.

#1 Dhawan is the only Indian opener to score an ODI hundred in all SENA nations

The opening batter celebrates his hundred against Australia in the 2019 ODI World Cup. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

This is a massive achievement Dhawan can be extremely proud of. Out of his 17 ODI tons, eight came in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.

Significantly, he's the only Indian opener to have notched up an ODI ton in all SENA countries. He hit four hundreds in England, two in Australia and one each in South Africa and New Zealand.

Sachin Tendulkar scored four tons as an opener in South Africa and one each in New Zealand and Australia. However, he never scored a hundred while opening the innings in an ODI in England.

As for Rohit, he has one-day tons in England, Australia and South Africa, but is yet to notch one up in New Zealand.

#2 He is one of eight batters with 5000 ODIs runs, average of 40-plus and strike rate of 90-plus

Dhawan features in a select list of eight batters who have scored 5000-plus runs in ODI cricket while averaging above 40 and maintaining at strike rate of over 90. The 38-year-old ended his career with 6793 runs in one-dayers, averaging 44.11 at a strike rate of 91.35.

Among Indian players, only Kohli and Rohit have managed this feat. David Warner, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Sir Viv Richards and Shane Watson are the other members of the illustrious club.

#3 Dhawan is Team India's leading run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy

Dhawan has a sensational record in the ICC Champions Trophy. In 10 innings, he has smashed 701 runs at an average of 77.88 and a strike rate of 101.59, with three hundreds and as many half-centuries. The former India opener hit tons against South Africa and West Indies in the 2013 edition and one against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is second on the list of Indian batters with most runs in the Champions Trophy. He hit 665 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.88, with three tons and three half-centuries. Rahul Dravid occupies the third spot, with 627 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.23, with six fifties.

#4 He featured in 18 century stands with Rohit Sharma while opening the innings in ODIs

It's no secret in world cricket that Dhawan and Rohit formed one of the most explosive opening pair in one-day cricket.

They opened the innings together for India 115 times in the format and amassed 5148 runs as a pair. Rohit and Dhawan shared as many as 18 century stands while opening the innings.

Only Ganguly and Tendulkar (21) featured in more century stands while opening the innings in one-day cricket. The legendary Australian pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden is third, with 16 century stands from 114 innings.

#5 Dhawan holds the record for the fastest Test ton on debut

The left-hander struggled in Test cricket after a sensational debut. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Dhawan had a rather underwhelming Test career in comparison to the success he tasted in ODIs. But he still holds the record for having smashed the fastest ton on Test debut. The left-hander raced to three-figures off only 85 balls against Australia In Mohali in 2013.

The opener ended up scoring 187 off 174, slamming 33 fours and two sixes in his scintillating 250-minute stay at the crease. Dhawan's 187 remains a record for the highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut. The knock will stand as testimony to an unfulfilled Test career, serving a reminder of what could have been.

