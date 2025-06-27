5 stupendous records held by Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been superb across formats for the country in international cricket. He made his debut in the limited-overs formats in January 2016 and swiftly went on to establish himself as a key member of the bowling outfit. In 89 ODI matches, Bumrah has claimed 149 scalps at an average of 23.55. In T20Is, he has 89 scalps in 70 games at a superb economy rate of 6.27.

Following his stellar performances in white-ball cricket, the right-arm pacer was handed his Test cap in January 2018 when India toured South Africa. A number of experts were skeptic about the move since Bumrah was, till then, considered a white-ball specialist. The Ahmedabad-born pacer, however, proved his worth in red-ball cricket right away and today is among the finest all-format bowlers.

Bumrah claimed five wickets in the first Test against England in Leeds as well even as the visitors lost the match by five wickets. He was by far India's best bowler, reiterating his value to the team. As the right-arm pacer continues to make giant strides in Test cricket, we look at five records held by him in the red-ball format.

#1 Pacer with most 5-fers in the World Test Championship

Bumrah has an exceptional record in the World Test Championship (WTC). In 36 matches, he has picked up 161 wickets at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 40.22, with 11 five-fers and seven four-fers.

By registering figures of 5-83 in the first innings of the Leeds Test against England, Bumrah surpassed Australian captain Pat Cummins among pacers with most wickets in the WTC. Cummins has 10 five-fers and as many as four-fers.

Overall, Bumrah is joint-first on the list of bowlers with most five-fers in the WTC. While he has 11 five-fers and seven four-fers from 36 matches, off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 11 five-fers and nine four-fers in 41 matches before announcing his international retirement in December last year.

#2 Fastest Indian to 200 Test wickets by balls bowled

Bumrah is the fastest Indian to reach the 200-wicket mark in terms of balls bowled. He achieved the milestone by dismissing Travis Head during the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year.

The 31-year-old reached 200 wickets off his 8,484th legal delivery in Test cricket. The earlier record for the fastest to reach 200 Test scalps by an Indian was held by Mohammad Shami, who got to the milestone in 9,896 balls. Overall, Bumrah is the fourth-fastest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets in terms of balls, behind Waqar Younis (7,725), Dale Steyn (7,848), and Kagiso Rabada (8,154).

#3 Most wickets by an Indian bowler in a Test series in Australia

Bumrah had a sensational Test tour of Australia 2024-25. Even as India went down 3-1 in the five-match series, the right-arm pacer claimed 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of 13.06, with three five-fers and two four-fers.

During the course of the series, Bumrah broke a massive record to become the Indian bowler with the most wickets in a Test series in Australia. The previous record was held by legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. The former India captain picked up 31 wickets from five matches during the 1977-78 series.

#4 Lowest bowling average for 200 Test wickets

Bumrah also holds the record for having the best average at the time of claiming 200 Test wickets. At the time of picking up his 200th Test wicket, the Indian pacer averaged 19.56. No other bowler in Test history averaged under 20 at the time of claiming their 200th Test scalp.

Expand Tweet

The previous lowest average at the time of completing 200 Test wickets in men's cricket was held by West Indies legend Joel Garner (20.34). Also, former South African pacer Shaun Pollock got to 200 Test scalps at an average of 20.39.

#5 Fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets

Bumrah also holds the record for being the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets. The right-arm fast bowler achieved the landmark in his 24th match when he cleaned up Ollie Pope at The Oval in the September 2021 Test.

By reaching 100 Test wickets in 24 games, the Indian pace spearhead surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev, who got to the landmark in 25 matches. Among other India pacers, Irfan Pathan reached 100 wickets in 28 Tests and Shami 29.

