×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 5 takeaways for the Indian team from the warm-up matches

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
579   //    29 May 2019, 19:44 IST

India ticked most of the boxes during the warm-up matches
India ticked most of the boxes during the warm-up matches

In the lead up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, The Indian team had a rather successful warm-up to the tournament as they were one of the few teams that were able to complete both their warm-up matches. Although the 'Men in Blue' did hit a minor stumble with a six-wicket loss against New Zealand after being bundled out before their quota of 50 overs for just 179, they were able to bounce back from that with a dominant victory over Bangladesh.

KL Rahul and MS Dhoni struck fluent centuries against Bangladesh and will hold the key in the middle order while the bigger relief would be the effectiveness of the spinners, with both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picking three wickets apiece to help India register a big 96-run victory.

With India's first league stage game scheduled against South Africa on 5th June at The Rose Bowl, here are five takeaways for the Virat Kohli-led side from the warm-up encounters.

#5 The openers will need to hit the straps right from the start

Neither Rohit nor Shikhar were able to get going during the warm-up matches
Neither Rohit nor Shikhar were able to get going during the warm-up matches

The Indian openers in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan suffered from consecutive failures in the warm-up games, with neither of them managing to make an early impression. Dhawan looked completely all at sea against the left arm pacers while Rohit has lacked intent thus far.

Dhawan, in particular, has registered two back-to-back single digit scores and will need to re-ignite his form in big tournaments while Rohit Sharma will be banked to produce a dominating start at the top.

According to statistics, India's top three score 52% of the runs on most occasions and if the opposition can break through the opening pair with ease, that would expose a somewhat vulnerable middle order and add pressure on skipper Kohli.

All the eyes would be on the openers when India take guard against South Africa in their first match and with both the openers an important cog in the wheel of the Indian team, one would hope that these two start scoring soon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: The youngest player in each team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 essential traits of a champion team
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ranking the death-overs bowling of all teams
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Best XI featuring one player from each World Cup winning team
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 3 Teams who have breached the 400-run mark at the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us