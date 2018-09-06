Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Things India should do to become a world dominating Test team

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
284   //    06 Sep 2018, 19:21 IST

India have been competitive in both the overseas tours
India has been competitive in both the overseas tours against England and South Africa

India's long tour of England is finally coming to an end with only one Test remaining in the series. Though the series is done and dusted, there is a lot to play in the fifth Test and India would like to end the tour on a high note with a scoreline of 3-2.

The current scoreline shows 3-1, but the Indian team have fought tooth and nail in this series and could have been the opposite of it with some luck.

The stern test for Kohli and Co. began with the tour of South Africa and will now finish in England. In both the tours, India has been competitive and have been equally dominant.

The current Indian team is fearless and shown glimpses of a true champion team like the Windies of the 80s or the dominant Aussie of the 90s.

This team has all the ingredients to become a world beater who could win anywhere and defeat any opposition on a given day, but there are few chinks in the armor.

Let us enlighten the flaws of this current team and see where they can improve to become world champion Test team.  

#5 Chasing totals in the fourth innings

India have lost all the close matches while chasing fourth innings total
India have lost all the close matches while chasing fourth innings total

One of the most concern areas for the Indian team is the ability to chase small totals in the fourth innings of the Test.

Right from Virat Kohli's first stint as captain at Adelaide till the fourth Test against England, India has not able to conquer demons of chasing targets in the last innings of the match.

It is important that the number one team Test team overcome this flaw to become a world beater.

It is difficult to bat on the fourth or fifth day of the pitch, but except for Kohli, no Indian batsmen have shown intent to stay at the wicket and have thrown wickets on crucial moments.

India could have won the Test series in South Africa and England if they had chased scores in some of the Tests.

Kohli along with the team management will have to work on this area and win the matches while chasing targets if they have to come out as a champion team. 

England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Software Developer and cricket enthusiast. Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
