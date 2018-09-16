Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things that can help Virat Kohli turn around Team India's fortunes overseas

NV Krishna
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
973   //    16 Sep 2018, 08:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

India lost two overseas Test series back to back. The first thing that needs happen is the acceptance that there needs to be a change. Because, no matter the number of excuses that the coach and captain may put, the number of positives or learnings from these tours that they may boast of, in the end, India has lost two important series and lost badly too.

Whatever, they claim to have learnt, wasn’t put into practice, at least not on these two tours. If you read Kohli’s interview post-South Africa drubbing, the same things are being said today as well, nothing has changed. The loss to England was worse as it was to a team that just wasn't good enough with the bat, ball or on the field. It was India's collapses which handed the hosts the victory. At least, the South African team was stronger than England.

The main reason for losses isn't as much to do with the players but more to do with team management and leadership, and overall a sense of carefree attitude. Play hard, party harder seems to be the motto. But, we see more of the latter than the former. The coach and captain may differ, but, there is a slide that needs to stop as soon as possible.

No point in making changes after the Australia tour and the World Cup. It needs to happen now. And that is what is listed in this slideshow. Here are five things that can help Virat Kohli to turn around Team India's fortunes.

#1 Better leadership

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Let's start in agreement that Virat Kohli is the only option. One may be tempted to say, we should look beyond, but, honestly, where are the options? Rahane has shown glimpses of leadership skills. But, as it goes in cricket, pick the best XI and then pick a leader from those men. Does Rahane fit into the XI anymore? It is doubtful.

Coming back to Kohli, where has he lacked as a captain? We could talk about poor field placements, team selections etc. But, in the end, it was lack of two things - experience and common sense. And it was evident everywhere – team selections, field placements, man management, reading of pitch, use of DRS, handling the press and also something as simple as the toss.

Kohli’s statement, of having a coin with heads on both sides, to win the toss, exemplifies it. A coin is supposed to have a tail also, no? One can now say, Kumble was right. Kohli does need someone to show him the mirror. Is that happening? No. But, does Kohli, think he needs someone to show him the mirror? Probably not, either. And that is the problem. BCCI needs to get someone to talk to him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
NV Krishna
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
Lessons from India's tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 best players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Conundrum of Being King and Captain
RELATED STORY
5 poor decisions that cost India the series against England
RELATED STORY
5 Things India should do to become a world dominating...
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
Indian team and their Overseas woes in Tests
RELATED STORY
Five most talked about ducks of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
3 biggest positives from the England tour 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us