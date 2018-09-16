5 things that can help Virat Kohli turn around Team India's fortunes overseas

India lost two overseas Test series back to back. The first thing that needs happen is the acceptance that there needs to be a change. Because, no matter the number of excuses that the coach and captain may put, the number of positives or learnings from these tours that they may boast of, in the end, India has lost two important series and lost badly too.

Whatever, they claim to have learnt, wasn’t put into practice, at least not on these two tours. If you read Kohli’s interview post-South Africa drubbing, the same things are being said today as well, nothing has changed. The loss to England was worse as it was to a team that just wasn't good enough with the bat, ball or on the field. It was India's collapses which handed the hosts the victory. At least, the South African team was stronger than England.

The main reason for losses isn't as much to do with the players but more to do with team management and leadership, and overall a sense of carefree attitude. Play hard, party harder seems to be the motto. But, we see more of the latter than the former. The coach and captain may differ, but, there is a slide that needs to stop as soon as possible.

No point in making changes after the Australia tour and the World Cup. It needs to happen now. And that is what is listed in this slideshow. Here are five things that can help Virat Kohli to turn around Team India's fortunes.

#1 Better leadership

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Let's start in agreement that Virat Kohli is the only option. One may be tempted to say, we should look beyond, but, honestly, where are the options? Rahane has shown glimpses of leadership skills. But, as it goes in cricket, pick the best XI and then pick a leader from those men. Does Rahane fit into the XI anymore? It is doubtful.

Coming back to Kohli, where has he lacked as a captain? We could talk about poor field placements, team selections etc. But, in the end, it was lack of two things - experience and common sense. And it was evident everywhere – team selections, field placements, man management, reading of pitch, use of DRS, handling the press and also something as simple as the toss.

Kohli’s statement, of having a coin with heads on both sides, to win the toss, exemplifies it. A coin is supposed to have a tail also, no? One can now say, Kumble was right. Kohli does need someone to show him the mirror. Is that happening? No. But, does Kohli, think he needs someone to show him the mirror? Probably not, either. And that is the problem. BCCI needs to get someone to talk to him.

