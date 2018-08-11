5 interesting facts about the English debutant Ollie Pope

Pope scored 28 runs in his debut Test against India

Virat Kohli and his men are having a tough summer in England, which began with a successful T20I campaign. The vulnerability of Indian batters in the English conditions has been exposed once again in Tests, as the veteran English seamer James Anderson enjoyed bowling to the Indian batters yesterday (August 10) in the second Test of the five-match Test series at Lord's in London.

After a narrow defeat in the first Test, the Indian batting lineup danced to the English swing tunes as they could accumulate only 107 runs in the first innings of a rain-marred Test match. In the English camp, a 22-year-old is making his presence felt with his fearlessness, which helped him score a crucial 28 runs in his debut. Oliver John Douglas Pope or 'Ollie' was not a name known to many before he was included in the English squad. A fearless 38-ball 28 left many cricket enthusiasts searching for his bio-data on the internet. The Vatican City is left empty as Pope is currently doing his bit with the bat at Lord's. So who is Ollie Pope? Here are five things to know about him.

#5 Out of the 'blue'

The Chelsea lad was not in the watch list of many enthusiasts

While the English batters are dealing with the Indian pacers at Lord's, Chelsea are playing away against Huddersfield Town in their opening Premier League game. Pope is very familiar with The Pensioners and their home, Stamford Bridge, as he is a lad from Middlesex. His selection came out of the 'blue' as not many knew much about the cricketer. A massive rise in the number of followers across social media platforms came alongside his selection.

