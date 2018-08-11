Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 interesting facts about the English debutant Ollie Pope

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    11 Aug 2018, 21:20 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Three
Pope scored 28 runs in his debut Test against India

Virat Kohli and his men are having a tough summer in England, which began with a successful T20I campaign. The vulnerability of Indian batters in the English conditions has been exposed once again in Tests, as the veteran English seamer James Anderson enjoyed bowling to the Indian batters yesterday (August 10) in the second Test of the five-match Test series at Lord's in London.

After a narrow defeat in the first Test, the Indian batting lineup danced to the English swing tunes as they could accumulate only 107 runs in the first innings of a rain-marred Test match. In the English camp, a 22-year-old is making his presence felt with his fearlessness, which helped him score a crucial 28 runs in his debut. Oliver John Douglas Pope or 'Ollie' was not a name known to many before he was included in the English squad. A fearless 38-ball 28 left many cricket enthusiasts searching for his bio-data on the internet. The Vatican City is left empty as Pope is currently doing his bit with the bat at Lord's. So who is Ollie Pope? Here are five things to know about him.

#5 Out of the 'blue'

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
The Chelsea lad was not in the watch list of many enthusiasts

While the English batters are dealing with the Indian pacers at Lord's, Chelsea are playing away against Huddersfield Town in their opening Premier League game. Pope is very familiar with The Pensioners and their home, Stamford Bridge, as he is a lad from Middlesex. His selection came out of the 'blue' as not many knew much about the cricketer. A massive rise in the number of followers across social media platforms came alongside his selection.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
Dawid Malan shelved from Lord's Test's squad
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England squad for the second Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports of India's playing XI leak emerge
RELATED STORY
2 players unlucky to miss out from India's Playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Team India needs to...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10
ENG 357/6 (81.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 250 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us