5 things to watch out for in India vs Ireland T20Is

Ireland are once again set to host India for a T20 series, with all three games to be played in Dublin from August 18-23. The last time the two teams clashed, the Men in Blue emerged victorious 2-0.

While the main focus for Team India remains the ODI World Cup later this year, the T20Is against Ireland are important for a number of reasons. It is a new-look side with some experienced names as well as those who have done well in the IPL and have received a well-deserved call-up.

On that note, here are five key things that everyone need to have an eye on from the T20I series:

#5. Prasidh Krishna's audition

Ever since impressing in the IPL as well as domestic cricket, Prasidh Krishna has been on the radar for the Men in Blue as a potential all-format bowler. However, he hasn't played a single international game since August 2022.

A long-term injury saw Krishna miss out on the T20 World Cup as well was the World Test Championship final. However, he has shown what he is capable of in the ODI format with 25 wickets from 14 games. The pacer looked in good shape during the Maharaja T20 tournament and if he finds his mojo against Ireland, India could potentially bring him into the World Cup conversation.

#4. Washington Sundar's fitness

Washington Sundar's career so far has been marred by a number of injuries and that has been one of the main reasons why he hasn't yet been able to cement himself in the Indian team. The Men in Blue do not have an off-spinner as of now in their white-ball plans and that gives Sundar great motivation to perform in Ireland.

Moreover, India's T20I series loss against West Indies showed that the visitors lacked batting depth. If Sundar can become the third spinner that Hardik Pandya and co. would potentially want to play in those conditions for the T20 World Cup next year, it could give them the batting depth they need as well. Sundar, just like Krishna, might also have an outside chance for the ODi World Cup.

#3. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma's form

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's fitness for the Asia Cup not certain, India might be looking at Sanju Samson and potentially even Tilak Varma for the middle-order spots in the tournament.

Tilak hasn't played a single ODI yet but has fantastic List A numbers. His temperament in his first series against West Indies has caught the attention of many experts in the cricketing fraternity. Samson struggled a bit in the T20Is, but scored a half-century against West Indies in the ODIs. Both these players might feel that a good series with the bat and they could make it to the World Cup squad.

#2. Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh's finishing

Two names that have stood out among the uncapped players in the IPL 2023 season were Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Their ability to hit sixes from ball one made their reputation as genuine finishers only stronger.

India have been struggling to find a No.6 in their T20I setup and the aforementioned duo could sense a chance to walk into the main XI if they prove their finishing skills at the international level. It will be interesting to see whether Rinku and Jitesh can continue playing the fearless brand of cricket for the Men in Blue against Ireland.

#1. Jasprit Bumrah's comeback

Arguably the biggest factor that has excited Indian fans is the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer has been out of action since September 2022 because of a serious back injury that needed surgery and rehabilitation.

His absence cost India dearly in the T20 World Cup last year as well as the WTC final. However, they will be thrilled to see Bumrah back after so long and will be hopeful that the stand-in Indian captain hits top gear against Ireland ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.