5 times an Indian player dropped a catch in a World Cup knockout ft. Mohammed Shami

Team India continued their dominant run with a comprehensive 70-run win over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai.

Led by a terrific batting performance, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 397/4 in 50 overs. The bowlers pulled through despite a threatening partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell to bowl the Kiwis out for 327 in the 49th over.

Although the side won their 10th straight game of the tournament, there were a few fielding lapses and missed opportunities. It brought back forgettable memories of Indian players dropping catches in crucial World Cup knockout games.

While some of them thankfully did not cost India the game, a few others did, much to the dismay of Indian fans.

The Herschelle Gibbs drop of Steve Waugh in 1999 or Mujeeb Ur Rahman's off Glenn Maxwell are remembered for their impact on the outcome of the game and the World Cup.

As we look ahead to the final and for a better fielding display from the Indians, let us recap the five times an Indian player dropped a catch in a World Cup knockout.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami apologizes to Jasprit Bumrah for spilling Kane Williamson's catch.

The most recent dropped catch in a World Cup knockout game happened in the semi-final clash of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Defending 398, India were under pressure thanks to an electrifying partnership between Mitchell and Williamson for the third wicket. The duo came in at 39/2 and added a century partnership to take the Kiwis to 180/2 in 28 overs.

With the Wankhede crowd getting restless, Rohit Sharma brought back pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. The pacer immediately created an opportunity off Williamson, only for Shami to put down the simplest of catches. The New Zealand skipper swivel-pulled a back-of-length delivery straight to mid-off before Shami spilled it.

With the partnership nearing 150 and Williamson batting on 53, India's hopes were teetering on the edge. However, a resurgent Shami made up for the lapse by picking up Williamson and six other wickets to finish with an incredible 7/57.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's drop summed up India's dismal outing in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

One of India's most forgettable performances in a knockout came in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Facing England for a place in the final, Team India posted a competitive 168/6 in 20 overs. In reply, England's openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler tore into the Indian attack from the get-go.

The duo propelled England to 140/0 in a mere 13 overs when things went from bad to worse. Following a boundary and a maximum of Mohammed Shami, Buttler offered a simple chance in an attempt for another six.

However, Suryakumar Yadav sprinted from mid-off only to spill the catch and parry it away to the boundary, summing up India's evening. They eventually lost by 10 wickets in 16 overs and bowed out of the tournament.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was the culprit in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Unlike the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Team India were not so fortunate while dropping a catch against the same opponent in the 2019 edition. In the semi-final in Manchester, the Men in Blue had the Kiwis one down in the fourth over.

However, valuable knocks from skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor steadied the ship for New Zealand. Following the former's dismissal, India had an opportunity to tighten the screws, but Rohit Sharma shelled a catch off Jimmy Neesham.

With the batter on three, Rohit dropped a one-handed catch at mid-wicket off a top-edged pull from the bowling of Hardik Pandya. Although the southpaw only added another nine runs, the 28-run partnership with Taylor was crucial to prevent back-to-back wickets.

The Blackcaps finished on 239, proving 18 runs too many for the Indians, as they exited the World Cup disconsolately.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane

Thisara Perera ended India's hopes in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Picked as the overwhelming favorites for the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, the Indian batters flattered to deceive. They posted a paltry 130/4 in 20 overs on a tacky Mirpur wicket.

However, the Men in Blue produced a spirited performance with the ball, reducing the Lankans to 78/4 in the 13th over. Despite a blossoming fifth-wicket partnership between Kumar Sangakkara and Thisara Perera, the game was still in the balance at 104/4 in 16 overs.

But the moment of despair came in the next over when Perera got a massive leading edge off an Amit Mishra delivery. However, Ajinkya Rahane dropped a chance on the long-on boundary to end India's slim hopes.

Sri Lanka won the title game by six wickets with 13 deliveries to spare as Perera remained unbeaten on 23 off 14.

#5 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's drop delighted Aussie fans in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.

Virat Kohli has been an enigma as a fielder, with his ability to pull off blinders and drop regulation catches.

In the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, Kohli took a simple chance to dismiss David Warner. However, it was the carnage that followed, with Steve Smith and Aaron Finch taking the Indian bowlers apart in their 182-run second-wicket partnership.

A disgruntled Indian outfit continued leaking runs as the Aussies, in front of a packed home crowd at the SCG, raced past 300. The icing on the cake moment was when their nemesis Kohli dropped a straightforward chance of Brad Haddin in the final over of the innings at deep mid-wicket.

Although the drop was inconsequential to the final score, it summed up India's bowling and fielding performance as Australia finished 328/7 in 50 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 233 to end their hopes of defending the title they won in 2011.