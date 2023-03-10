5 times Nathan Lyon frustrated India with the bat in Test cricket

Nathan Lyon is one of the modern day greats of the game, having represented Australia in 119 Tests with 479 wickets to his name. Since making his debut in 2011, Lyon has grown in leaps and bounds and is now one of the most feared spinners in the game.

While he has done well against most teams, Lyon has been especially prolific against India, taking 113 wickets in 26 Test matches against them. The fact that he has frustrated India with his off-spin is well established, but the 35-year-old has also caused India pain with the bat.

Here's a look at five occasions when Nathan Lyon frustrated India with the bat in Test cricket.

#1 - 34 (Ahmedabad, 2023)

In the ongoing Ahmedabad Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia were well placed at 387-7 when Nathan Lyon came out to bat. India had already spent 135.3 overs on the field and were hoping to knock the tail over quickly, but Lyon had other plans. He made 38 runs and shared a 70 run stand with Todd Murphy to help Australia post 480 runs on the board.

#2 - 24* & 38* (Adelaide, 2018)

In the Adelaide Test of the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Series, Nathan Lyon made important contributions with the bat in both innings. India won the toss and scored 250 after opting to bat first. During Australia's innings, Lyon came out to bat when the score was 204-8. Australia were trailing by 46 runs but Lyon played a phenomenal knock, scoring 24 runs to help minimize Australia's deficit.

In the second innings, Australia were staring at a massive defeat when Lyon came out to bat at 228-8. Lyon, along with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, frustrated India to a point where they started panicking. Lyon made 38 runs and was unbeaten yet again, but India eventually held their nerve to clinch the game by 31 runs.

#3 - 23 (Brisbane, 2014)

In the Gabba Test of the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Series, India made 408 runs in the first innings and in response, Australia were at 398-8 when Lyon came out to bat.

India were eager to bowl the Aussies out quickly but once again, Lyon acted as a thorn in their side. He made 23 crucial runs for his side as they went on to make 505, taking a lead of 107 runs. The Australian tail batted admirably in that innings, scoring 195 amongst the last four batters.

#4 - 11 (Chennai, 2013)

In the Chennai Test of the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Series, Lyon made India toil as he tested their patience to the core. Australia were175-9 in the second innings when he came out to bat, trailing by 17 runs.

India were looking to pick up the last two wickets quickly and win the game, but Lyon displayed great resolve as he faced 77 deliveries. He didn't score too many runs, but his innings allowed Moises Henriques to make some runs at the other end. They added 66 runs for the last wicket, which ensured that India had to bat again.

#5 - 24 (Brisbane, 2021)

In the final Test of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Series, Australia's score was 315-8 when Nathan Lyon came out to bat at No 10 in the first innings. India were desperate to wrap up the innings quickly, but Lyon, along with Mitchell Starc, helped Australia get a few more runs.

Lyon made 24 runs off just 22 balls, smashing four boundaries in the process. His innings helped Australia post a total of 369, which seemed improbable when he came out to bat.

