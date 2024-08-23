5 times Rahul Dravid grabbed the limelight for his witty remarks

Former Team India head coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have graced the game of cricket. His record in international cricket speaks for itself. In 164 Test matches, he amassed 13288 at an average of 52.31, with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties. Dravid also scored 10889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.16, with 12 tons and 83 fifties.

Post-retirement, the former India captain took up coaching and has done an excellent by mentoring the current generation of Indian cricketers. He was the coach of the Indian team that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup. With the senior side, Dravid guided Team India to the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship.

While India lost both the big finals in 2023 to Australia, the batting legend got a fitting farewell as the Men in Blue lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was Dravid's last assignment as Team India's head coach. While the former cricketer was known as a tenacious character during this playing days, his lighter side has been on display in his post-retirement avatar.

On that note, here's a look at five instances when Dravid made an impression with his, rather underrated, witty side.

#1 Rahul Dravid's hilarious response to query on who would play him in a biopic

At the CEAT Cricket Awards held in Mumbai recently, the former India head coach was asked by the host who he thinks should play his role if a biopic was to be made on him. After thinking for a few seconds, Dravid hilariously replied:

"If the money is good enough, I will play (the role)."

The former India captain's witty response left the audience in splits. Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the awards function.

#2 When Dravid joked about being jobless after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

The end of the 2024 T20 World Cup also marked the conclusion of Dravid's tenure as head coach with the Indian team.

He had confirmed prior to the ICC event that the T20 World Cup would be his last stint as head coach with the Men in Blue. Following India's triumph in the tournament, he was asked by a reporter whether he would be able to move on quickly from the memorable win. He cheekily replied:

"Yeah, I will be. Next week, life will be the same for me. I will be unemployed, that will be the only difference (laughs). I am unemployed next week. Any offers? (smiles)"

During the course of an emotional celebration by the Indian team following their T20 World Cup win, Dravid was tossed in the air by players, who gave their coach a grand farewell.

#3 When Rahul Dravid praised himself for usage of an Urdu word

Former India head coach Dravid was in his elements during press conferences at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the Men in Blue's opening campaign against Ireland in New York, he praised himself over the usage of an Urdu word at a presser.

Responding to a query over how the Indian team would guard themselves against complacency, he replied:

"Iss format mein, ye format hi yehi hai ki aap kisiko nazarandaaz ya lightly nahi le sakte (This format itself is such that you just cannot overlook anyone or take anyone lightly)."

Feeling elated at having used a proper Urdu word like 'nazarandaaz', the Indian legend cheekily added:

"Waah! Not bad. Well done, Rahul! (Laughs)"

India went on to beat Ireland by eight wickets in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener in New York. Fielding first, India bundled out the Irish for 96 in 16 overs before chasing down the score in 12.2 overs.

#4 "4-letter word, starts with S" - When Dravid played a guessing game with journalists

A video of Dravid having some fun with journalists at a press conference ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan Super 4 clash in the 2022 Asia Cup also went viral.

Responding to a query on Pakistan's impressive bowling line-up, he asserted that India also had a good bowling attack. He also added that he wanted to use a certain adjective but cannot do so at a press conference.

“I would respect their (Pakistan’s) bowling, but I am very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well that produces results. (Our bowling) might not be as…(pauses). I wanted to use a word but can’t use that word (journalists laughing). The word I wanted is coming out of my mind, but I can’t use it here," the then India head coach commented.

“It’s a four-letter word, starts with S, but it’s okay. It might not look very glamorous, but we’ve got some guys who have produced the results,” he went on to add.

India went down to Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai. Chasing 182, Pakistan got over the line with one ball to spare in a thrilling finish.

#5 "Samajnar nahi lokanna" - When 'The Wall' joked about his proficiency in Marathi

While Dravid was born in Indore and raised in Bengaluru, he comes from a Marathi-speaking Brahmin family. In January 2023, he had an interesting conversation in Marathi with a scribe at a presser following the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune.

While responding to a question asked in Marathi, the former began by speaking in the same language. However, he stopped and asked the journalist if he could continue in English. The scribe, though, insisted that the head coach must continue speaking in Marathi, which led to a hilarious reaction by Dravid. This is what he told the journalist:

“Mi English madhe sangto. Samajnar nahi lokanna. Majhi Marathi mahit nahi, pan theek aahe (I will speak in English. People won’t understand my Marathi. I don’t know how good I am at it but okay).”

India went down to Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune in January 2023. They won the next match in Rajkot by 91 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

