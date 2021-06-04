5 times Ravi Shastri proved he was perfect manager material

Ravi Shastri has served Indian cricket in many ways. During his playing days, the Mumbai-born cricketer contributed to the batting and bowling departments with over 6,000 international runs and more than 250 wickets.

Post retirement, Ravi Shastri turned to cricket commentary and made some of the golden moments of Indian cricket feel even more special with his voice. After a few years, the BCCI decided to use him in the Indian men's team management.

Shastri played various roles in the backroom before becoming the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. India have achieved much success in all formats of the game under Shastri.

While a few fans have criticized the board for naming him as head coach, many have lauded the decision after seeing the results.

In this article, we will take a look at those five moments that proved Ravi Shastri was perfect management material.

#1 Ravi Shastri asked Indian players to wear 36 like a badge on their sleeves

“After 36 all-out, you didn’t know what’s next. Then Ravi (Shastri) bhai gathered the team and said: ‘Wear this 36 like a badge on your sleeves and you will be a great team’,” says @coach_rsridhar #AUSvIND https://t.co/YHMMTybteA — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) January 22, 2021

India recorded their lowest total in Test cricket history in the day/night Test against Australia last year. The visitors managed only 36 runs in their second innings of the Adelaide Test.

As Virat Kohli was scheduled to take paternal leave after the Adelaide Test, fans were unsure if India would be able to avoid a series defeat. However, the visitors showed great character and eventually won the series 2-1.

After the series, fielding coach R Sridhar revealed that Ravi Shastri gathered the Indian squad after the first Test and said: "Wear this 36 like a badge on your sleeves and you will be a great team."

This line motivated India to fight back and seize the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#2 Asked net bowler Washington Sundar to practice batting in Australia

"Washington Sundar though he was a Net bowler he used to bat every day for half an hour. The batting coach made sure all had enough Practice. They worked like any other player on tour and spent extra hours." - Bharat Arun — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 22, 2021

During the same tour, India lost many players due to injuries. It opened up the chance for Kuldeep Yadav to play in the fourth Test. However, keeping the Australian conditions in mind, the Indian team management, headed by Ravi Shastri, kept Yadav on the bench.

Instead, they gave net bowler Washington Sundar a place in the playing XI. Sundar scored 84 runs and scalped three wickets for the team. One of the main reasons behind his success was that the Indian team management asked him to work on his batting in the nets.

Sundar batted in the nets every day for half an hour, and that practice came in handy at the Gabba. Once again the fans got to witness Ravi Shastri's brilliant planning and management.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee