Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2025. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dehradun in 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, on February 6, 2015.

Ad

On their special day, Sakshi shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, where the couple could be seen feeding cake to each other as part of their anniversary celebration.

Ad

Trending

Over the years, Sakshi has posted several sweet and candid moments with Dhoni. On that note, in this article, we take a look at five times Sakshi Dhoni shared adorable Instagram posts for MS Dhoni.

5 times Sakshi Dhoni shared an adorable Instagram post for MS Dhoni

#1 “Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love” - When Sakshi posted a heartwarming message on their 10th wedding anniversary

Ad

MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2020. To mark the occasion, Sakshi shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, featuring pictures with their daughter Ziva along with a few throwback moments. She also penned a heartfelt caption to accompany the post, writing:

“Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love!”

Ad

“Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times.Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be bland,” she added.

Ad

#2 “You should be proud of what you have achieved” - When Sakshi reacted to MS Dhoni’s international retirement

MS Dhoni brought the curtain down on his international career on August 15, 2020, having already retired from Test cricket in 2014. On the same day, his wife Sakshi shared a heartwarming post on Instagram in response to his decision, writing:

“You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!”

Ad

Ad

MS Dhoni represented India in 535 matches across formats, scoring 17,092 runs at an average of 44.74, including 108 half-centuries and 16 centuries.

#3 A collage of photos to mark the 14th wedding anniversary

MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2024. To mark the occasion, Sakshi shared a collage of four photos on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that read:

“Starting our 15th year!”

Ad

#4 When Sakshi touched Dhoni's feet on his 43rd birthday

MS Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday on July 7, 2024, surrounded by warm wishes and celebrations. To mark the occasion, Sakshi shared a post on Instagram showing Dhoni cutting his birthday cake, and the couple feeding each other a slice. In a touching moment later, Sakshi was seen bowing down to touch Dhoni’s feet, seeking his blessings.

Ad

#5 “We made a promise” - The couple celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

Most recently, on July 4, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Sakshi shared a special throwback photo on Instagram, where the two were seen holding hands. She captioned the post:

“We made a promise! Onto 16th.”

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, it remains uncertain whether Dhoni will return for the IPL 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news