"We made a promise!" - Sakshi Dhoni shares a romantic post with MS Dhoni on their 15th wedding anniversary

Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary on Friday. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010.

Their wedding ceremony took place at Vishranti Resort in Kandoli village near Dehradun. Sakshi shared a romantic Instagram post on their special day. Sharing a picture of Dhoni holding her hand, she wrote:

"We made a promise ! Onto 16th ❤️🧿."

It is worth mentioning that Sakshi and Dhoni studied in the same school in Ranchi, DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir School. However, they didn't cross paths at that time.

Their first meeting took place when Sakshi was working as an intern at Taj Bengal, Kolkata. Sakshi was introduced to Dhoni by her manager on the last day of her internship.

The couple opted for a private wedding that was attended only by their family and close friends. Meanwhile, the two welcomed a baby girl, Ziva, on February 6, 2015. The Dhoni family resides in a 7-acre farmhouse in the star cricketer's hometown, Ranchi.

On the cricketing front, the legendary wicketkeeper retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he continues playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain for IPL 2025

MS Dhoni is among the most successful captains in the IPL, having led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles. He relinquished his leadership position before the 2024 edition.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the CSK captaincy reins from Dhoni. The seasoned campaigner returned to lead the Chennai-based side once again in IPL 2025.

Dhoni was named as CSK's interim captain after Gaikwad was ruled out after five matches due to an elbow injury. The five-time champions endured their worst-ever campaign in the league's history.

The side finished at the bottom of the points table for the very first time. They won just four out of the 14 league matches. MS Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.

