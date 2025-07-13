5 times Shubman Gill was fired up on a cricket field ft. ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's

India skipper Shubman Gill was visibly fired up during the final over of Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) and the beginning of the hosts’ second innings, as tensions flared between him and English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is hosting the third Test.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant delivered a batting masterclass, putting together a vital 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Pant was eventually run out for 74, while Rahul brought up his second century of the series with a fluent 100 off 177 balls.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his fine form, registering his third consecutive half-century with a composed 72, as India posted 387 in their first innings, matching England’s total.

With just six minutes remaining before stumps on Day 3, England came out to start their second innings. Opener Crawley appeared to intentionally slow things down, seemingly aiming to restrict play to just one over before the close.

The tactic didn’t sit well with the Indian camp, particularly skipper Gill, who was visibly frustrated and was seen exchanging words with the English openers. As it turned out, only one over was bowled, with England ending the day at 2/0, with Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) at the crease.

As tempers flared at the close of play, let’s revisit five moments when Shubman Gill showed his fiery side on the cricket field.

5 times Shubman Gill was fired up on a cricket field

#1 ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's

The very first moment on the list took place recently on Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) of the third Test against England at Lord’s. With just six minutes remaining before stumps, English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walked out to begin their second innings, with the former on strike and Jasprit Bumrah set to bowl.

After facing a couple of deliveries, Crawley pulled out late just before the third ball, frustrating the Indian players. Skipper Shubman Gill was visibly annoyed, gesturing with his hands and urging the opener to get on with it. On the penultimate delivery of the over, Crawley was struck on the glove and called for the physio, which further infuriated the visitors.

The Indian players responded with mocking applause while Gill ran toward Crawley, exchanging heated words. Both players pointed fingers, while Duckett also stepped in and was seen having a tense exchange with the Indian captain as tempers boiled over at Lord’s.

#2 Shubman Gill’s heated exchange with the fourth official after his run-out during IPL 2025

The 51st match of IPL 2025 saw Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill was in sublime form, scoring a blistering 76 off 38 balls, before being run out following a controversial call.

Third umpire Michael Gough faced a tough decision—whether the bails were dislodged by the ball or by the wicketkeeper’s gloves. The decision went against Gill, much to his frustration. As he walked past the boundary near the dugout, the GT skipper was seen engaging in a heated exchange with the fourth official.

#3 Gill’s heated argument with umpire Kannur Swaroopanand

In the exact IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad—as mentioned in the second point—Shubman Gill was once again involved in an on-field confrontation, this time during SRH’s innings over a DRS decision involving Abhishek Sharma.

The incident unfolded in the 14th over when Abhishek attempted a flick but was beaten and struck on the boots. Gujarat Titans opted for a review, but ball-tracking showed "umpire’s call," and the on-field decision remained unchanged.

Gill, visibly frustrated by the outcome, was seen engaging in an animated discussion with umpire Kannur Swaroopanand, while Abhishek appeared to be trying to calm the GT skipper down.

#4 Shubman Gill’s fiery on-field exchange in the 2024 home Test series

Shubman Gill and England’s Jonny Bairstow were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the fifth and final Test of the 2024 series. Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium served as the venue for the match.

While batting on Day 3, Bairstow confronted Gill over comments made towards veteran pacer James Anderson. The duo exchanged a few heated words, with Bairstow initiating the confrontation. Here’s how the conversation unfolded:

Bairstow: “What did you say to Jimmy (Anderson) about him retiring?”

Gill: “I told him to retire.”

Bairstow: “And then he got you out next ball.”

Gill: “He can get me out after my 100. How many 100s have you scored in this series?”

Bairstow: “How many have you scored? Full stop.”

India clinched the series with a commanding 4-1 margin.

#5 Shubman Gill’s animated chat with umpire Vinod Seshan during IPL 2024

Match 24 of IPL 2024 featured Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

During the final delivery of the 17th over in RR’s innings, GT pacer Mohit Sharma bowled a slower ball wide outside off. Sanju Samson shuffled slightly across the crease, and the ball passed beyond the tramline, resulting in a wide call. However, GT skipper Shubman Gill opted for a review.

Third umpire K. N. Ananthapadmanabhan initially ruled it a fair delivery, but, after reviewing the replay again, changed his decision and upheld the wide call. Frustrated by the reversal, Gill was seen having an animated exchange with on-field umpire Vinod Seshan, expressing his displeasure as the wide stood.

About the author Dev Sharma



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

