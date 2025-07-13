Team India star gifts autographed jersey to Lord's museum after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India opening batter KL Rahul has gifted his autographed jersey to the Lord's Museum. The gesture came following the conclusion of Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) of the third Test against England at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Ad

The official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team shared a video in which the Karnataka batter is seen signing his jersey before handing it over to the museum. Earlier in the match, after the end of Day 2, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah had also contributed to the museum, donating the shoes he wore while claiming his first five-wicket haul at the venue.

Watch the video here [starting at 1:01]:

Ad

Trending

Rahul delivered an outstanding performance for India, scoring his 10th Test century and his second at the famous Lord’s. The 33-year-old scored a composed 100 off 177 balls, peppered with 13 boundaries. Valuable contributions from Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) helped India post 387 in their first innings, matching England’s total.

In reply, England were two for no loss at the end of Day 3, with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) seeing out the single over before stumps.

Ad

“Perfection of batting” - Former Indian batter heaps high praise on KL Rahul

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lavished praise on KL Rahul for his sublime century on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test. In a conversation on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar remarked:

“Perfection of batting to be very honest. He hasn't put a foot wrong and even with Jofra Archer coming back into the side and being an opener, facing him with the new ball, it seemed like he had a lot more ability in spare to handle this kind of an attack. He hasn't put a foot wrong and that's been the hallmark of his performances this series.”

Rahul has been in exceptional form in the ongoing ENG-IND 2025 series, scoring 336 runs in five innings with an impressive average of 67.20, including one half-century and two centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news