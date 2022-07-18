5 times a team lost an ODI chase despite having two centurions 

It is extremely rare to see two a team lose in an ODI chase despite having two different batters slam centuries. This has only happened six times in the history of the game.

The latest occurrence was the third ODI between New Zealand and Ireland on Friday, July 15. After winning the toss, the Kiwis made 360 in the first innings courtesy of a century by Martin Guptill and contributions from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. Ireland did not get off to a great start as they lost their captain in the second over itself but centuries from veteran Paul Stirling and prodigy Harry Tector got them back on track.

The match went down to the wire but the Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, held their nerves and won the thrilling encounter by one run, eventually ensuring agony for the Irish.

Here, we look at other occasions when two centuries was not enough to help a team chase down a total in ODIs:

#1 England vs Pakistan, 2019

England couldn't chase down Pakistan's total of 348 despite centuries by Root and Buttler

In a game between Pakistan and England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan were put into bat by the Englishmen. Pakistan put up 348 on the board in the first innings thanks to half-centuries from Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

At 118-4, England's chase looked in trouble but tons from Joe Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler brought England right back into the game. However, their untimely dismissals left the lower order with a steep task, something they weren't up for and Pakistan eventually won the game by 14 runs.

England eventually won the World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the finals on boundary count in the final at Lord's.

#2 Pakistan vs Australia, 2019

Rizwan and Ali kept Pakistan in control until a collapse ensured an Aussie win

In 2019, Australia and Pakistan were engaged in a five-match ODI series prior to the World Cup in England and Wales. In the fourth one-dayer, the Aussies batted first with Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey making half-centuries.

In their pursuit of 278, Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood for a duck before Abid Ali and Haris Sohail steadied the ship. Ali later joined forces with Mohammad Rizwan to take Pakistan close to the target. Both Ali and Rizwan scored sublime centuries but the team collapsed and that helped Australia clinch victory from the jaws of defeat.

#3 India vs Australia, 2016

Kohli, along with Dhawan, took India close but couln't finish the game

In the fourth ODI of a five-match series between India and Australia, the Aussies won the toss and decided to bat first. They got off to a great start thanks to a 187 run opening stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch. Finch's 107, Warner's 93 and contributions from Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell took the Aussies to 348.

India got off to a flyer in the chase as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan showed great intent. Post Sharma's dismissal, Dhawan and Virat Kohli smashed magnificent centuries to keep India in the game throughout. However, the middle order's inability to fire and Kane Richardson's brilliant performance meant that India lost the game by 25 runs.

#4 Zimbabwe vs India, 2004

Laxman's fine hundred ensured a win for India

Zimbabwe, India and Australia were engaged in a tri-series in 2004, which was eventually won by the Aussies. In the eighth game of the series between India and Zimbabwe, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Indians got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 4-3. VVS Laxman smashed a century and Rohan Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid scored fifties to help rescue India and take the team to a more than formidable total of 280.

The exact opposite happened for Zimbabwe in the chase. They got off to a fantastic start as both openers, Sean Ervine and Stuart Carlisle compiled centuries to put India on the back foot. However, a dramatic collapse and a fine display of bowling by Ajit Agarkar helped India win the game by three runs.

#5 India vs Sri Lanka, 1997

Sri Lanka eventually won the closely fought encounter by three runs

In 1997, Sri Lanka and India competed in a three-match ODI series on the former's home turf. India won the toss in the first ODI and elected to field first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka posted 302 on the board courtesy of a sensational century by Marvan Atapattu and half-centuries by Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama.

India's chase got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 64-4 before Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja slammed centuries to keep their hopes of an Indian win alive. The hosts eventually emerged victorious by two runs in the closely fought affair and the twin hundreds went in vain.

