5 times Virat Kohli proved to be the most chilled out guy during a cricket match

Virat Kohli is known for being an aggressive guy on the cricket field. Opponent teams like to stay away from sledging him as he knows how to answer them back in a perfect manner.

Kohli has made a name for himself with his magnificent performances in big matches at different stages of his career. However, at the end of day, one must note that even Virat Kohli is a human being who experiences pressure in tense moments.

It is easy to lose concentration and make mistakes under pressure. Every individual has his own way to dealing with such situations, and Virat likes to calm himself down by dancing or cracking jokes on the field.

In this listicle, we will look at the five instances where Virat proved himself as the most chilled out guy in cricket.

#1 Virat Kohli says he will fly aeroplane during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

During the recently concluded Test match between India and Australia, Kohli made a hilarious comment while fielding in the second innings. After Matthew Kuhnemann's dismissal, Kohli told his teammates that he would sit in the aeroplane before anyone else and fly the plane himself.

Here's what he was caught saying on stump mic:

"Plane me pehle hi beth jaaunga. Hai? Pehle hi beth jaaunga plane me, plane me udaaunga aaj." (I will sit in the plane first. Fine? I'll sit first in the plane. I'll fly the plane today).

Anam ♡ @Anam_Nishat18

" Aaj plane main udaunga " - Virat Kohli



The confidence after scoring 186" Aaj plane main udaunga " - Virat Kohli The confidence after scoring 186 😂" Aaj plane main udaunga " - Virat Kohli 😂👑https://t.co/HVu2tzGHGB

While Kohli did not specify the destination where he was headed to, it looked like the Indian players wished to go home early as the fourth Test in Ahmedabad was headed for a draw.

#2 Virat Kohli dances during the Indore Test against Australia

India got all out for just 109 runs in the first innings of the Indore Test match against Australia earlier this month. After that, the visitors batted cautiously, trying to save their wickets in the first innings.

During the 13th over of Australia's innings, Kohli suddenly started to dance while fielding in the slip region. You can watch the video here:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had a smile on his face after watching Virat's moves. Unfortunately, India suffered a big defeat in that Test.

#3 Kohli starts Bhangra at the Hampshire Bowl

During the World Test Championship 2021 final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, Kohli was spotted dancing in the slips once again. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stood near him focused on the game, while Kohli took a short break from the intense action to perform Bhangra.

The International Cricket Council also shared the video of Kohli's dance on social media. ICC wrote in the caption:

"Virat Kohli heard the dhol ring out at the Hampshire Bowl, and couldn't help but break into the bhangra."

#4 Kohli has a laugh with Kuldeep Yadav during India vs Pakistan 2019 World Cup match

An India vs Pakistan World Cup match probably puts the highest pressure on the players. However, Kohli was quite relaxed during a rain interruption in the 2019 World Cup match between the two arch-rivals.

Kohli had a light-hearted moment with his teammate Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian dugout. The-then Indian captain seemingly mimicked his arch-rival Sarfaraz Ahmed's talking style.

You can watch the video right here.

#5 Virat Kohli enjoys a dance break with Chris Gayle

Kohli spent a lot of time with West Indies player Chris Gayle at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two star players created many memories off the field and destroyed a lot of bowling units on the field together.

Even after Gayle's exit from RCB, Kohli continues to have a great bond with The Universe Boss. Three years ago, when India toured West Indies for an ODI series, Kohli was spotted shaking a leg with Chris Gayle.

The clip of their dance moves went viral on social media, receiving millions of views on different platforms. Virat Kohli still plays for the RCB franchise, while Gayle was recently inducted into RCB's Hall of Fame.

