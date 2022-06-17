5 twins who have played international cricket

England have called up Surrey seamer Jamie Overton, who is also Craig Overton's twin brother, to the national squad for the third Test against New Zealand, which begins at Headingley on Thursday, June 23.

Craig is already part of the Test squad. History could be created at Leeds if both the Overton brothers find a place in the playing XI. In that scenario, the 28-year-old brothers would become the first twins to play Test cricket together for England.

Jamie, who is the younger of the twins by three minutes, has displayed impressive form in the county championship. Playing for Surrey, he has claimed 21 wickets at an average of 21.61. In fact, just a few days back, the Overton brothers were competing against each other in Taunton. Craig, batting for Somerset, had to walk off the field with concussion symptoms after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from brother Jamie.

Over the years, there have been a few instances of twins representing their country in international cricket. Here's a look at five such examples:

#1 Steve and Mark Waugh

Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh in 1995. Pic: Getty Images

The most illustrious twins to have played international cricket. Steve Waugh got a chance to make his mark first. He made his debut for Australia in the Boxing Day Test against India in 1985. Mark marked his entry into international cricket in December 1998 in an ODI against Pakistan in Adelaide.

In what can be described as a remarkable irony, Mark made his Test debut in 1991 against England in Adelaide by replacing his twin brother. By the mid-90s, though, both established themselves as irreplaceable members of the Australian Test and ODI outfits.

Steve led the team to an incredible World Cup triumph in 1999 and Mark played a big role, not only as a consistent batter at the top of the order but also as a brilliant slip catcher.

The duo were part of Australia’s invincible Test side that won 16 matches in a row. Despite being twins, the Waugh brothers were quite unique. Steve was hugely determined despite his limitations. Mark was sublime and aesthetically pleasing, although his consistency at times was not quite up to the mark.

#2 Hamish and James Marshall

Hamish Marshall (left) and his brother James during an ODI against Australia in 2005. Pic: Getty Images

The curly-haired Marshall brothers, Hamish and James, were the first identical twins to play Test cricket when it came to the men’s game. They were part of the same playing XI for New Zealand against Australia in an ODI at Eden Park in Auckland in December 2005. They also played a Test at the same venue against the same opponents.

Neither of the twins had a memorable career, but Hamish was the more successful of the two. He played 13 Tests, 66 ODIs and three T20Is between 2000 and 2007, scoring three international hundreds (two in Tests and one in ODIs). James, meanwhile, played seven Tests, 10 ODIs and three T20Is.

His finest moment was scoring 161 in a one-dayer against Ireland in 2008, his only international ton. Ironically, it turned out to be his last ODI match for New Zealand.

#3 Alex and Kate Blackwell

Alex Blackwell (left) and twin sister Kate. Pic: Getty Images

Alex and Kate Blackwell were the first set of identical twins (male or female) to play cricket for Australia. They represented the nation for the first time in an ODI in 2004. Middle-order batters, the sisters went on to win the Women’s World Cup together in 2005.

Alex went on to make a name for herself as a great in Australian women’s cricket. She played 12 Tests, 144 ODIs and 95 T20Is, scoring over 5000 international runs. She was the captain when Australia lifted the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy in 2010. Alex also featured in the squads that won the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cups and the 50-over World Cup in 2013.

Kate did not have as successful a career. She ended up playing four Tests, 41 ODIs and six Twenty20 Internationals and scored a total of 774 runs.

#4 Kyshona and Kycia Knight

West Indian twins Kyshona (left) and Kycia Knight. Pics: Getty Images

Kyshona and Kycia Knight are the first pair of twins to represent the West Indies in women's cricket. Kyshona has so far turned out for the West Indies women’s team in 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is, having scored 800 and 438 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, keeper-batter Kycia has featured in 84 ODIs and 64 T20Is. She has 1980 international runs to her name. The twins were part of the West Indies squad that won the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2016.

#5 Fernie Blade and Rene Shevill

Former Australian women cricketers and twins, Fernie Blade (surname changed after marriage) and Rene Shevill, both played Test cricket for Australia. Fernie, in fact, featured in the first-ever women’s Test that was played between Australia and England in Brisbane in December 1934. The match also featured Essie Shevill, who was her sister, but not her twin.

Fernie’s twin Rene played the next match in Sydney as the designated keeper. Fernie's debut Test was the only one she played for Australia in which she scored four runs. Rene went on to play one more Test and ended her career with 15 runs and one catch.

