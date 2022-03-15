5 Wicket-keepers with most sixes in Tests after their first 50 innings

The wicket-keeper is an important, yet underappreciated player in the game of cricket. When their team is fielding, they are in action on almost every ball. With the bat also, they are expected to contribute substantially.

The cricket world has witnessed, in recent years, many spectacular performances from some of the most destructive keeper-batsmen. These players enjoyed, some of them continue to enjoy, smashing sixes even in the Test format. The likes of Adam Gillchrist and MS Dhoni are prime examples such players. Gilchrist, to name one, hit 100 sixes in his Test career.

In this listicle, we will take a look at the 5 wicketkeeper-batsmen who have the most sixes to their name in the Test format, after their first 50 innings.

#5. Jos Buttler, 21 sixes

Buttler has hit 33 sixes in Tests so far

Jos Buttler has shown his six-hitting prowess throughout the world and is acclaimed as one of the greatest T20 players of the current era. He has displayed his abilities for England in the ODIs as well, often doing the job of a finisher for the World Champions in the 50-over format.

His Test abilities have often come under scrutiny and he has, comparatively, ordinary numbers in the longest format. Buttler has scored 2907 runs in 100 innings at a modest average of 31.95 and has hit 33 sixes so far. After 50 Test innings, Buttler had 21 sixes to his name.

#4. Adam Gilchrist, 30 sixes

Gilchrist transformed the role of a wicket-keeper in a cricket team

Adam Gilchrist was one of the most feared batsmen of his time. Equally good in ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, Gilchrist is counted among the most exhilirating cricketers of the modern age. He is credited with the transformation of the role of a wicket-keeper in Test cricket.

Because of Gilchrist, now keeper-batsmen are expected to be equally good in both aspects of the game. In fact, he was at the heart of Australia's dominance in world cricket.

Quick behind the stumps, the former Australia captain was brutally destructive with the bat. He had a strike-rate of 81.96 in his Test career. The dashing left-hander had hit 30 sixes after his first 50 Test innings and ended up with 100 in his Test career.

#3. Brad Haddin, 31 sixes

Australia's former wicket-keeper Haddin has 54 sixes to his name

The former Australian wicket-keeper was very aggressive behind the stumps and with the bat as well. He bailed Australia out of tricky positions on numerous occasions. The 2013-14 Ashes clean-sweep was clearly the highlight of his career as he played a pivotal role in his team's triumph, ending up as the second leading run-scorer in the series.

Haddin accumulated 3266 Test runs at an average of 32.99 in 66 matches. The right-hander had hit 31 sixes after his first 50 Test innings and finished with 54 maximums in his career.

#2. MS Dhoni, 31 sixes

Former Indian captain and wicket-keeper hit 78 sixes in his Test career

The former India wicket-keeper and captain was known for his ability to hit long sixes, including through his legendary 'helicopter' shot. The only captain to win both the ODI and T20 World Cups along with the Champions Trophy, MSD retired from the longest format in 2014 after having played 90 Tests.

He amassed 4876 runs in 144 innings at an average of 38.09 and hit 78 sixes in his Test career. After his first 50 Test innings, Dhoni had 31 sixes to his name.

#1. Rishabh Pant, 42 sixes

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut in 2018. Since then, he has rapidly grown in stature, especially as a Test player. At the moment, he has 1920 runs from 51 innings.

In 2019, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper to hit a Test century in Australia. He, in fact, has centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa. In the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, Pant scored the fastest Test half-century by an Indian, off just 28 balls. He was adjudged the Man of the Series as well. In his fast blooming career, Pant had 42 sixes after his first 50 innings.

