5 worst collisions between fielders in cricket

Cricket is one of the most entertaining sports in the world and has enjoyed significant growth in the last few years thanks to T20 leagues. Almost every top cricketing hub has its own league, where players from different parts of the world compete.

In the past, domestic tournaments and international matches were the two priorities of cricketers, but in the modern era, T20 leagues have also become a priority because franchises and team owners pay huge salaries to the players involved in T20 league.

The level of competition has increased significantly after cricket entered the modern era. It has become a game of smaller margins now. Apart from batting and bowling, teams also focus on improving their fielding and ensuring that no extra runs are conceded to the batting team.

Every cricketer aims to give his 100% on the field, irrespective of whether he is playing for his international team or club. On many occasions, extraordinary efforts have resulted in extraordinary results, but a few times, while giving 100% on the field without noticing another player's attempt has resulted in nasty collisions as well, leading to serious injuries.

In this listicle today, we will look at five such nasty collisions involving two fielders in a match.

#1 Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara, IND vs SL 2023

India were playing against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of their series on January 15 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. During the Indian innings, Virat Kohli played a pull shot off Chamika Karunaratne's bowling.

The ball went towards the boundary rope, where Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara both attempted to save it with a dive. Both players were hurt due to the collision, and Bandara did not even come to bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings.

#2 JJ Smuts and Kieran Powell, CPL 2016

During the 2016 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots players Kieran Powell and JJ Smuts were involved in a nasty collision. Smuts and Powell ran to stop an aerial shot from Barbados Tridents' player AB de Villiers.

There was no communication whatsoever between the two players. Ultimately, both collided near the boundary rope, but no one was seriously injured.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Asia Cup 2012

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest match-winners in Indian cricket history. Both have been a part of many memorable partnerships, but not many fans would remember that they collided during Asia Cup 2012.

During a match against Pakistan, both Kohli and Sharma attempted to stop a flick by Umar Akmal but collided and got injured. Neither of them was seriously injured. They later stitched up a match-winning partnership to help India win.

#4 Kyle Mills and Brendon McCullum, 2012

New Zealand battled India in a two-match series in 2012. The first T20I was abandoned. The second T20I took place in Chennai, where the Blackcaps set a 168-run target for the hosts.

The Kiwis won the match by one run, but during the Indian run chase, Brendon McCullum collided with Kyle Mills while trying to take a catch to dismiss Yuvraj Singh in the 13th over. Neither of the players gave a call, resulting in a sore elbow for McCullum and Mills being forced to leave the field.

#5 Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, IPL 2017

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith played for the Rising Pune Supergiant team in IPL 2017. During a league stage match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Nathan Coulter-Nile smacked a ball from Jaydev Unadkat towards the boundary line.

Both Smith and Stokes went for the catch, but neither of them could complete it. They collided and fell on the boundary rope. Luckily, both players were safe.

