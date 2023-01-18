5 youngest cricketers to score a double century in ODIs

Scoring a double century in ODIs is not everyone's cup of tea. To touch the 200-run mark in a 50-over match, a batter needs to have proper skill, patience, focus, and ability to pace the innings well. Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to score a double hundred in this format of the game.

The Little Master accomplished the feat in the final phase of his career while playing against South Africa in an ODI in 2010. Since Tendulkar's double hundred, multiple players have touched this milestone in ODI matches.

Unlike Tendulkar, a few cricketers achieved this feat when they were in their prime or in the initial days of their careers. Here's a list of the five youngest double centurions in ODI cricket history.

#5 Martin Guptill - 28 years and 171 days

Martin Guptill was the first player to score a double hundred in a knockout match at the Cricket World Cup. The New Zealand batter achieved the feat in the fourth quarterfinal of the 2015 Cricket World Cup against West Indies.

At the age of 28 years and 171 days, Guptill became the first Kiwi to touch the 200-run mark in an ODI match. His 237-run knock helped the Blackcaps record a big win and qualify for the semifinals.

#4 Fakhar Zaman - 28 years and 100 days

Pakistan's top-order batter Fakhar Zaman notched up his maiden ODI double hundred against Zimbabwe in 2018. He was 28 years and 100 days old when he played an innings of 210 runs in Bulawayo.

Zaman became the first batter to score a double century for Pakistan. He also recorded the best score by a batter in an ODI against Zimbabwe.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 26 years and 186 days

Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer to smash more than one double century in ODI cricket. The current Indian captain has registered three double tons in the 50-over format, with the first one coming at the age of 26 years and 186 days.

Sharma scored his maiden double century against Australia in 2013. He played a knock of 209 runs that helped India win the series decider.

#2 Ishan Kishan - 24 years and 145 days

Ishan Kishan became the youngest cricketer to score a double hundred in ODIs last month. However, his record has now been broken. Kishan was 24 years and 145 days old when he smacked a 210-run knock against Bangladesh.

The wicket-keeper batter still holds the world record for being the youngest player to score an ODI double hundred on foreign soil.

#1 Shubman Gill - 23 years and 132 days

Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double century in ODI cricket earlier today. At the age of 23 years and 132 days, Gill scored 208 runs in a match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gill became the first cricketer to score a double century in the City of Nizams. He also became the first player to score 200+ in an ODI against the Kiwis.

