Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 5th Test, Day 1: India well and truly on top despite Cook's valiant innings

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
149   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:03 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
Ishant Sharma bowled brilliantly during the first day

198 for 7 on the wickets that were on offer during the first four Test matches would have represented a good performance from the batting side, but, on the wicket that is on offer in the 5th Test, it is a poor score.

The wicket at Kennington Oval is the best in the series so far for batting. Bowlers during the first session did not get much movement. Till the time Alastair Cook was on the crease, the wicket looked absolutely flat. Having said that, the Indian bowlers never allowed English batsmen to get away.

Even when they were not getting wickets they were keeping the scoring rate under check. Their perseverance paid off and after getting Cook's wicket they were able to get two more wickets quickly, which turned the game on its head.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
Cook played a patient knock of 71

In cricket very often a wicket leads to another wicket, but for that bowlers need to stay patient and keep their line and length intact, otherwise, in desperation for a breakthrough they end up leaking runs, which makes it difficult for the bowling team to stage a comeback. Indian bowlers stuck to the plan and didn't give loose deliveries to any of the batsmen.

This wicket looks like a 350 wicket, anything below that will be under par and England doesn't look like going beyond 250. Keeping England under 250 on this wicket will be a very good effort from India. Indian batsmen will get the best conditions to bat in this Test and if they bat well they can amass a healthy lead.

Once again, the onus will be on the batsmen and they have to make the most of the best wicket of the series. Pujara and Rahane will be the key, if they can provide good support to Kohli then India can put up a decent first innings total. A lead of anything above 100 will surely put India on top, as the English batting is struggling and their lower middle cannot be expected to bail them out on every occasion.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Alastair Cook Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 5th Test: Pitch report
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Reasons why India can still win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England: A day which could well decide the series
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to Watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us