6 Batsmen with most 150+ scores in ODIs

Lav Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 171 // 23 Oct 2018, 09:37 IST

In ODIs, it has relatively become easier to score hundreds. The pitches are mostly flat to support high scoring encounters. Bats have become thicker and grounds dimensions have become smaller, which allow the players to easily clear the boundaries. A score of 300 is not even considered par these days.

In the currently undergoing ODI series between India and West Indies, India chased down West Indies' target of 323 with more than 8 overs to spare in the first ODI. Batsmen no longer are satisfied with hundreds, they want daddy hundreds which ensures that their team is on the winning side.

AB de Villers scored a century from just 30 deliveries in ODIs. With batsmen scoring at a high strike rate, it allows batsmen to score big runs if they stay at the crease for longer periods.

In the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of big hundreds being scored. In 2016 and 2017, there were 10 instances in each year when batsmen scored more than 150. This year already has already witnessed 7 scores of more than 150 in ODIs.

Let us look the players who have most 150 plus scores in ODIs.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya transformed cricket with the way he batted in the 1996 World Cup. He used to attack the bowlers in the power play and provide a good start to the team. He was one of the reasons behind Sri Lanka lifting the trophy in 1996.

Jayasuriya scored more than 13000 runs in ODIs and also scored 28 centuries. Out of those 28 centuries, 4 times he went on to score more than 150.

In the 4th match of the Pepsi Independence Cup in Mumbai, India posted a below-par total of 225/7 in their 50 overs. In reply, Jayasuriya blew away the Indian bowling attack. He alone scored 151 from just 120 balls and took his team over the line. His knock included 17 fours and 4 sixes.

In the final of the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy in 2000 in Sharjah, Indians were again at the receiving end of the Jayasuriya's onslaught. He scored 189 from 161 balls, scoring 21 fours and 4 sixes in the process. He was dismissed in the 49th over and had a chance to score a double century in ODIs. There were not many contributions from the others and Sri Lanka posted 300 as the target for India; Indian batting collapsed and were bowled out for just 54.

In 2006, during the fifth ODI of the SriLankan tour of England, England posted 321/7 batting first on the back of a fantastic hundred from Trescothick. In reply, the opening duo of Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga shared a 286 runs opening partnership. Even after the dismissal of Tharanga, Jayasuriya carried on and went on to score 152 from just 99 deliveries. His knock comprised of 20 fours and 4 sixes. Sri Lanka chased down the total in less than 38 overs.

2 days later Sri Lanka played another match with the Netherlands. Jayasuriya carried from where he left in the previous match against England. He went on to score 157 from just 104 balls with 24 fours and a six. When he was dismissed, a lot of overs were left, and had he continued, he might have become the first man to score 200 in ODIs.

Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 443 in 50 overs. This remained as the highest score in ODIs until England broke it in 2016. It is still the third highest score by a team in ODIs.

Fact: The partnership of 286 runs between Jayasuriya and Tharanga was the highest opening partnership in ODIs for 12 years. Recently, it was scaled down by the opening duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq, when they scored 304 for the opening wicket.

