6 instances of teams registering a 10-wicket win in T20Is

David Warner and Aaron Finch decimated the Pakistan bowlers in the third T20I

Australia registered a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph over a hapless Pakistan unit in the third and final T20I of the series at Perth to clinch the series by a 2-0 margin, after the first match of the series produced no result.

Australia sent the visitors into bat after winning the toss, and came up with an excellent bowling effort to restrict Pakistan to 106/8 from 20 overs. Kane Richardson was the most successful bowler for Australia with figures of 3/18 while Sean Abbott and Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets apiece.

Pakistan’s batting could not stand up to Australia’s incisive bowling, with Iftikhar Ahmed’s 37-ball 45 being the only innings of note. In response, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (36-ball 52*) and David Warner (35-ball 48*) ensured that the hosts crossed the line with ease.

While there have been a number of occasions when teams have picked up 10-wicket wins in T20Is, here are the six most notable wins.

#6 New Zealand vs Pakistan at Hamilton - January 17, 2016

This was the second T20I of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in 2016. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan put up a credible 168/7 on the board. Umar Akmal was the standout performer with 56* (27b, 4x4, 4x6), while Shoaib Malik contributed with a 30-ball 39.

For New Zealand, Mitchell McClenaghan picked up figures of 2/23 and in their chase of the 169-run target, the Kiwis put up a sensational batting display. Martin Guptill made 87* (58b, 9x4, 4x6) while Kane Williamson made his way to an unbeaten 48-ball 72 as the duo put the Pakistan bowlers to the sword and ultimately chased the target in 17.4 overs.

