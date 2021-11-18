Mark Chapman, Kepler Wessels & more - 6 Players to have scored 50s for two different countries

Mark Chapman created history against India in Jaipur last night. He became the first batter to score a half century or more for two different national teams teams in a T20I match. He had previously scored an unbeaten 63 for Hong Kong against Oman in 2015, a game that his side won. Although New Zealand weren't so lucky against India, his 63 runs were an important part of the Kiwis' innings.

Although he is the first and only batter to score 50s for two different teams in T20Is, he is not the first player to do so in cricketing history. Five other players fall under this unique category in other formats of the game.

Here’s a look at that list:

Kepler Wessels (South Africa & Australia) – Tests & ODIs

Kepler Wessels is the only player to have achieved this feat in two formats—Test matches and ODIs.

Wessels played for Australia from 1982-1986, and for South Africa from 1992-1994. He scored four 100s and nine 50s for Australia; and two 100s and eight 50s for South Africa. He is the only batter to have averaged 30+ in Tests for the two countries he represented.

His highest score for Australia was 179 against Pakistan in 1983, while his highest score for South Africa was 118 against India in 1992.

Wessels is a true legend of the game with an incredible record that is highly unlikely to be replicated by any player ever again.

Xavier Marshall (West Indies & USA) – ODIs

Xavier Marshall has one 100 and one 50 in his 37-match long career— a century for West Indies and a half-century for USA.

He played 24 ODIs for the West Indies between 2005-2009, and 13 for the USA between 2019-2020. His highest score for West Indies was an unbeaten 157 against Canada in 2008, while his highest score for USA was 50 against Scotland in 2019.

Ed Joyce (England and Ireland) – ODIs

Ed Joyce has played T20Is and ODIs for both England and Ireland, while also featuring in a test match for England. ODIs were his favored format, and he scored 100s and 50s for both the teams he represented.

He played for England between 2006-2007, representing them in 17 ODIs, and turned up for Ireland in 61 ODIs between 2011-2018. He scored one 100 and three 50s for England, and five 100s and twelve 50s for Ireland. His highest score for England was 107 against Australia in 2007, while his highest score for Ireland was an unbeaten 160 vs Afghanistan in 2016.

Ed Joyce is a bonafide Irish legend who happens to have begun his career across the seas in England.

Eoin Morgan (Ireland and England) – ODIs

England’s current limited overs captain has had a similar career trajectory to fellow Irishman Ed Joyce, albeit the other way round. He began his career with Ireland before making the move to England, ascending to the captaincy and leading England to the ODI World Cup in 2019.

He played 23 ODIs for Ireland between 2006- 2009. He is also still a major part of the England team, having played 223 matches till date between 2009-2021. He has scored one 100 and five 50s for Ireland, and thirteen 100s and fourty two 50s for England.

His highest score for Ireland was 115 against Canada in 2007, whilst his highest for England so far was 148 against Afghanistan in an infamous World Cup batting display.

One of England’s greatest captains in ODIs began his journey as a humble youngster out of Ireland, ultimately transitioning to an English great in his career.

Luke Ronchi (Australia and New Zealand) – ODIs

A trans-tasman defection saw Luke Ronchi play ODIs and T20Is for both Australia and New Zealand. He played for Australia in 4 ODIs and 3 T20Is between 2008-2009. Ronchi then plyed his trade for the Black Caps in 81 ODIs and 29 T20Is between 2013-2017.

His highest score for Australia was 64 against West Indies in 2008, while his highest for New Zealand was a magnificent unbeaten 170 of just 99 balls against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Luke Ronchi was well known for his enterprising stroke play, and boasted a strike rate of over 100 for both countries.

