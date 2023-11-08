6 records that Glenn Maxwell broke during his unbelievable 201* vs Afghanistan at 2023 ODI World Cup 

The Wankhede Stadium witnessed one of the greatest ever ODI knocks as Glenn Maxwell snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Australia against Afghanistan in Match 39 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Defending 292, the Afghani bowlers put the Aussie batters under the pump. They wreaked havoc and reduced them to 91/7 in 18.3 overs. At that point it seemed that there was no way Australia could avoid a huge upset loss.

But Maxwell had other plans. The 'Big Show' had no choice but to go berserk, which he did at full tilt. And it became clear it was his day when Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped a dolly catch at short fine when he was batting only at 33.

A LBW review decision also went his way, and there was no looking back for Maxwell after the early jitters. The middle-order dasher went from scoring 27 off his first 36 balls to 174 more runs in only 92 more deliveries.

He thrashed everything full and forced the Afghani bowlers to err in their lines and lengths. With his brute force, the right-hander hammered 21 fours and ten sixes to single-handedly guide Australia to an unprecedented win.

Despite battling against serious cramps and a back spasm, he remained dauntless and fought his way through pain to script an unthinkable run-chase. He had to hobble for singles in the later part of his innings. His masterful strokeplay didn't give another chance to the Afghan unit as he continued to assert his dominance with all his might.

Pat Cummins did his bit by staying in the middle and remained unbeaten at 12 off 68 balls.

Maxwell was on 179 when Australia exactly needed 21 runs to complete their run-chase with four overs still remaining. The 47th over, bowled by Mujeeb, saw Maxwell clobber three sixes and a four to not only shepherd his team into the semifinals but also become the first-ever Australian to complete a double century in an ODI game.

Needless to say, it was a record-breaking night, simply because of the 'Glenn Maxwell' show. Here are six of the most significant records that the Australian batter broke en route to his unbeaten 201.

#6 Most runs against spinners in an ODI innings

Glenn Maxwell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman [Getty Images]

A few years ago, teams used to attack Maxwell with wicket-taking spinners in order to disturb him. However, with his mastery over some unorthodox shots and insane power, he has developed into one of the most powerful strikers against the slower bowlers.

On Tuesday, Maxwell became the player with the most runs against spinners in an ODI innings. While he scored 52 runs against the quicks, 149 runs off his willow came against spinners.

His 149 runs are now the most in an ODI innings, surpassing Sean Williams on the list. Williams had scored 132 off his 174 against spinners in a ICC 2023 World Cup qualifiers match against the USA earlier this year.

[Stat credit: @kaustats]

#5 Highest ODI score while batting at No. 6 or below

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Maxwell came to bat at No. 6 when Australia were 49/4 inside the powerplay. His knock of 201* is now the highest individual score by any batter while batting at No. 6 or below in ODI cricket.

Another historical knock, where Kapil Dev hammered 175 runs against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup, is now second on the list.

Maxwell's 201* is now also the highest individual score while batting at No. 6 in List-A cricket. David Wiese scored 171 for Sussex while batting at No. 6 in 2019.

#4 Highest partnership for 7th wicket or lower in ODI history

Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell for Australia [Getty Images]

Maxwell and Cummins added 202* runs for the eighth wicket against Afghanistan. While Maxwell did the bulk of run-scoring, the role that Cummins played was also worth its weight in gold.

Their 202*-run stand is now the highest for any seventh-wicket or lower partnership in one-day internationals. The duo overtook the 177-run stand put up by Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid in an ODI against New Zealand in Birmingham in 2015.

#3 Highest ODI score for Australia

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

After a total of 994 ODIs, Australia now finally have their first double centurion. The record five-time World Cup champions have always produced remarkable batting talents over the decades.

However, Maxwell's 201* is the now the highest individual score for the Aussie unit in ODI cricket. The previous highest was held by Shane Watson, when he scored 185* against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2011.

#2 First ODI double century by a non-opener

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

While there have been 10 ODI individual double hundreds prior to the Australia vs. Afghanistan clash, none of them came from a non-opening batter.

Starting from Sachin Tendulkar (200* vs SA) to Shubman Gill (208 vs NZ), the list was packed with opening batters.

Maxwell has now become the first-ever non-opener to hit a double century in an ODI innings. As mentioned earlier, he batted at No. 6.

#1 First ODI double century while chasing

The freak show by Glenn Maxwell [Getty Images]

Another commonality between the previous double hundreds was that all came while batting first. Batting first allows a batter to hit more freely. However, it is always difficult to pile up huge runs with the scoreboard pressure while batting second.

Maxwell showed nerves of steel against Afghanistan as he brought his side home while chasing 292 in Mumbai. His 201* is now the first-ever double ton while chasing in One-Day International history.