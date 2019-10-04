6 Times The Ashes was retained by virtue of a series draw

England v Australia - 5th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four

Test cricket is the purest form of the game and several great rivalries exist in the longest format. Yet, none on par with The Ashes. England and Australia contest in a high-voltage series to determine the fate of the historic urn -- the ultimate prize at stake.

Since its inception, a total of of 71 Ashes series have been contested between the two nations. Australia lead the overall count with 33 series victories in comparison to England's 32. The remaining six ended in a draw.

The beauty of the Ashes is that even when a series concludes in a draw, the rules of the competition state that the reigning winners retain the Ashes.

From Bob Cowper's majestic 307 at MCG to Sir Leonard Hutton's 364 at The Oval, every tied Ashes series has come with its share of stunning performances. Here is a list of the six series in which the Ashes was retained courtesy of a series draw

#6 2019

The most recent Ashes series saw England and Australia play five nerve-wracking Test matches. Joe Root and his men had surrendered the urn to Australia in 2017 when they lost 4-0 Down Under and all eyes were on the World Champions.

Steve Smith was the chief tormentor for England as he scored heaps of runs to help the Aussies retain the Ashes. Amid all the drama, Tim Paine became the first Australian skipper since 2001 to draw an Ashes series in England. A 2-2 draw ensured that Tim Paine's name entered the history books.

From Ben Stokes' heroics at Headingley to Steve Smith's gritty knock in Manchester, the series had all the moments that make Tests so exciting. It all started in Birmingham, where England were easily defeated by their arch-rivals by a 251-run margin.

The second match was affected by rain but the drama still kept people interested as the sides battled till the very last over, until a draw was announced by the umpires. And then came the monumental Headingley Test, when Ben Stokes reminded the world of how good a cricketer he is with a sensational knock of 135 not out to help England get back in the series.

Australia secured the Ashes at Old Trafford, where they humbled the hosts to win the match by 185 runs. Although the urn was retained by the Aussies, Root and co. had the last laugh as they levelled the series at The Oval to make sure that England remain the last side to win an Ashes series away from home, courtesy of their historic triumph in 2011.

