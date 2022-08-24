6IXTY 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings in IST and live stream details

6IXTY, a T10 tournament, is all set for its inaugural edition. The competition will take place for both the men's and women's teams.

A total of six teams will participate in the men’s event. The Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the competing sides in the competition.

Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the three participating teams in the women's tournament.

The tournament has created a lot of buzz due to its interesting rules. The first game of the men's tournament starts on August 25, Thursday. The women’s competition starts on August 24, Wednesday. The grand finale for both has been scheduled for August 28, Sunday.

6IXTY 2022: Full squads

Barbados Royals

Jason Holder, Ober McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr., Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James.

St. Lucia Kings

Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Roshon Primus, Ravendra Persaud, Jesse Bootan.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Qasim Akram, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua da Silva, Jon-Riss Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, John Campbell, Shermon Lewis, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

Barbados Royals Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Shakera Selman (vc), Fatima Sana, Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Reneice Boyce, Mandy Rangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Shermaine Campbell (vc), Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Isani Vaghela, Rashada Williams, Rachel Vincent, Kaycia Schultz, Chedean Nation, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilla Connell, Karishma Ramharak, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Deandra Dottin (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Geetika Kodali, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hector.

6IXTY: Full schedule for tournament (All times in IST)

August 24, Wednesday

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women, 7:30 pm

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, 10:00 pm

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, 12:30 am

August 25, Thursday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings, 7:30 pm

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, 10:00 pm

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 12:30 am

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders, 3.00 am

August 26, Friday

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Kings, 7:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, 10:00 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 12:30 am

Barbados Royals v Jamaica Tallawahs, 3.00 am

August 27, Saturday

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings, 7:30 pm

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10:00 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women, 12:30 am

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, 3.00 am

August 28, Saturday

1st semi-final, 7:30 pm

2nd semi-final, 10:00 pm

August 28, Sunday

Women’s Final, 12:30 am

Men’s Final, 3.00 am

Where to watch 6IXTY 2022 in India?

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India. The tour pass will cost INR 39/- and fans can watch both 6IXTY Men & Women's matches.

6IXTY 2022 TV Channel details

The inaugural edition of 6IXTY will not be telecast in India. Fans cannot watch the matches on TV.

