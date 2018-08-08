Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an international ton

Hariprashad RK
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
634   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:29 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar- The God of Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar- A stalwart who carried the burden of Indian cricket for 24 long years and made his country proud at a global level through his talent and determination. He is one of the main reasons why cricket has become a part of Indian culture.

Considered as the 'Greatest Batsmen of All Time', Sachin has dominated all of his opponents across different formats, which is why he is renowned as 'God of Cricket'.

Australia v India - Fourth Test: Day 4
Sachin is the only cricketer to score 100 international centuries

In his prolonged career, Sachin played 664 international matches and scored a whopping 34357 runs across several international venues in the world. With 164 half-centuries and 100 centuries, he undoubtedly tops the list of players with most 50s and 100s.

The landmark of 100th hundred came back in 2012 against Bangladesh in Asia Cup after a long gap of 15 months. In 2013, Sachin put an end to his illustrious career, playing his 200th Test in international cricket (only cricketer to do so).

Sachin faced some of the best bowling attacks in cricket history, and smashed them in their own backyard. He is one of the few batsmen to have a hundred in all the top cricket playing nations.


Sachin's unfavourable record

Though Sachin has scored 100 centuries across all formats of the game at different venues, he, unfortunately, failed to score a hundred in some of the most iconic venues around the world. Let's have a look at the list of 7 famous venues where Sachin has never scored an international century:

#7: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand v England 1st Test: Day 4
One of the smallest grounds in the world

Eden Park is one of the most beautiful and oldest grounds in the world. The multi-sport stadium has hosted some of cricket's best matches, including the unforgettable 2015 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa where the latter suffered a heart-breaking loss.

Sachin's best innings in this ground came in an ODI match against New Zealand in 1994. Promoted to open the innings, Sachin scored a blistering knock of 84 runs off 49 balls which is one of the defining moments in India's ODI history.

A Future Chartered Accountant, with enormous passion towards sports!
