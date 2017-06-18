7 international players who played for two different teams

Dirk Nannes makes the list.

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 19:37 IST

Dirk Nannes represented Netherlands and Australia in the international circuit

In the life of a sportsperson, there is nothing in the world that matches the joy of representing your country at the international level.

With the goal of earning a national cap and serving the nation, millions of kids take up this sport professionally but unfortunately, only a few manage to etch their name into the history books.

However, there have been instances where players have switched loyalties, albeit for various reasons.

Take a look at the seven players to have played One Day Internationals and T-20s for different teams:

#7 Dirk Nannes

Dirk Nannes began his professional career in the year 2005, representing the Victoria Cricket Team in the domestic competition of Australia. The left arm pacer made steady progress with his performances in the One-Day and 20-over formats for his side.

With a vision to gain international experience, Nannes decided to play for the Netherlands on the international circuit. He holds a Dutch citizenship through his parents, and this enabled him to play two T-20 Internationals for his nation in the 2009 edition of the ICC World T20 where he picked up a solitary wicket.

In the following year, Nannes was included in Australia’s ODI and T20 squads. His expert variations ensured he finished with 27 wickets in 15 matches for the Aussies.