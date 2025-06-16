A look at the Test record of Team India's squad in England ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Rishabh Pant    

Team India are all set to play five Tests in England as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) from June 20 to August 4. The first Test will be played at Headingley, while the subsequent four matches will be held at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

The visitors will be led by a new captain in Shubman Gill, who has taken over from Rohit Sharma after the latter's Test retirement. Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as his deputy. India will also be without the services of Virat Kohli in England, who has also retired from the red-ball format. Further, senior pacer Mohammad Shami was not picked due to fitness issues.

India will be heading into the Test series against England with a relatively inexperienced squad. Ahead of the five-match series, we look at how the players have performed in Test matches in England.

Shubman Gill

New Indian Test captain Gill will have a point to prove during the upcoming series in England. In three matches (six innings) in the country, he has managed only 88 runs at an average of 14.66, with a best of 28.

He had poor outings in the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals and in the 2022 Test against England in Birmingham. Significantly, Gill struggled during the 2024-25 tour of Australia as well.

Rishabh Pant

Team India's keeper-batter and vice-captain, Pant has played nine Tests in England. In 17 innings, he has notched up 556 runs at an average of 32.70, with two hundreds and two fifties. The southpaw struck 114 at The Oval in 2018 and a belligerent 146 off 111 in Birmingham in 2022.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul will have a key role to play with the bat in England in the absence of Rohit and Kohli. The 33-year-old has a reasonably good record in England. In nine matches (18 innings), he has scored 614 runs at an average of 34.11, with two hundreds and a fifty. Rahul scored 149 at The Oval in 2018 and a match-winning 129 at Lord's in 2021.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 3 88 14.66 28 0 0 KL Rahul 9 614 34.11 149 2 1 Rishabh Pant 9 556 32.70 146 2 2

(Indian batters' Test record in England)

Ravindra Jadeja

Team India will have high hopes from seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in England following the retirement of his long-time spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin. In 12 Tests in England (23 innings), the left-handed batter has scored 642 runs, averaging 29.18, with one hundred and three fifties. Jadeja scored 104 in Birmingham during the 2022 Test.

With the ball, the left-arm spinner has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 43.48. Jadeja's best of 4-79 came at The Oval during the 2018 tour. He picked up 3-179 in the second innings of the same Test. Jadeja also claimed 3-48 against Australia at The Oval in the second innings of the 2023 WTC final.

Shardul Thakur

All-rounder Shardul Thakur was recalled to the Test side for the upcoming series. The right-arm pacer has the experience of having played four Test matches in England and has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 37.10. Thakur picked up two wickets each in the two innings of the Nottingham Test in 2021.

With the bat, the handy cricketer has scored 122 runs in five innings at an average of 24.40. He scored 57 and 60 in the 2021 Oval Test, which India won by 157 runs.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Wickets BBI Ravindra Jadeja 12 642 29.18 104 1 3 27 4-79 Shardul Thakur 4 173 24.71 60 0 3 10 2-22

(Indian all-rounders' Test record in England)

Mohammed Siraj

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has played six matches in England and has picked up 23 wickets at an average of 34. He played a stellar role in the 2021 Lord's triumph, claiming 4-94 in the first innings and 4-32 in the second. Siraj also impressed with 4-66 in the first innings of the 2022 Birmingham Test.

Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has played nine Test matches in England. He has an impressive record in the country, having picked up 37 wickets at an average of 26.27, with two five-fers. Bumrah claimed 5-85 in the second innings of the 2018 Nottingham Test. He also registered figures of 4-46 and 5-64 at the same venue during the 2021 tour.

Kuldeep Yadav

Team India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has played only one Test match in England. He registered figures of 0-44 from nine overs in the 2018 Lord's Test, a clash India lost by an innings and 159 runs. Kuldeep will be keen to make a much bigger impact this time around.

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI 5W Jasprit Bumrah 9 37 26.27 5-64 2 Mohammed Siraj 6 23 34 4-32 0 Kuldeep Yadav 1 0 - - 0

(Indian bowlers' Test record in England)

(Note: The other members of the Indian squad are yet to play a Test in England).

