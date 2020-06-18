A Pom as an Australian administrator? Andrew Strauss emerges as the darkhorse to become CEO of Cricket Australia

In what can be dubbed as an anti-climax to the ongoing turmoil in Cricket Australia, former England skipper Andrew Strauss has emerged as the darkhorse to become CEO of Cricket Australia.

Kevin Roberts, the former CEO, had to step down after 19 months at the helm of affairs. Roberts, in his tumultuous stint, had stood down 80 per cent of the staff in April, reduced grants to the states, and was negotiating for a new pay deal with players.

All these erratic decisions and a botched response to the coronavirus crisis invited widespread criticism. As a result, he was shown the door by the board on Tuesday. Thus began the quest to find a new successor.

According to an article in ‘The Australian’, an influential figure in Cricket Australia has asked the 43-year-old Strauss to apply for the post. Strauss, a veteran of 100 Tests with over 7,000 runs under his belt, has served as an administrator in the past.

Andrew Strauss was England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) director of cricket from 2015 to 2018.

Turbulent times for Cricket Australia

As Reported by Sportskeeda yesterday, Cricket Australia had laid off 40 employees, including men’s batting coach Graeme Hick. The total number of job losses across state boards and territory associations now stand at 200.

Cricket Australia has also slashed about $40 million from its annual budget. Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Cricket Australia had expected revenue figures of $407 million. However, in the aftermath of the pandemic, the CA estimates had plummeted to around $200 million.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) wary of the developments had lodged a formal dispute regarding Cricket Australia's ominous revenue forecasts.

The troubles are mounting for Cricket Australia as Earl Eddings, the chairman of the board, had iterated that staging the T20 World Cup might be a bit ‘unrealistic’. Shelving of the T20 WC might be a huge financial blow for Cricket Australia.

A Pom as an Australian administrator?

Cricket Australia have an uphill task from here. They need to arrest the turmoil inside the board and also win the perception battle. Appointing an Englishman, and that too someone, like Strauss who had a leading role for England during their Ashes campaign in 2005, 2009 and 2010-11. It will take a lot of convincing by Cricket Australia to gain support from the Australian public.

A Pom in the running to take centre-stage in Australian cricketing affairs, well, 2020 is certainly proving to be a baffling year.