“A very special interaction”- Indian cricket team shares special post as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co meets PM Modi after winning silver at Commonwealth Games

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday (August 13) after winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

PM Modi interacted with the Women in Blue alongside the Indian contingent who were part of the Games. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the Indian cricket team wrote:

“A very special interaction! The Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi met #TeamIndia and other Indian athletes at his residence and congratulated them for their performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022.”

The Prime Minister met the players and coaches and expressed immense pride in their accomplishments at CWG 2022. The felicitation ceremony was part of his endeavor to motivate Indian athletes.

Addressing the athletes, PM Modi said:

"While all of you were competing in Birmingham, crores of Indians were keeping awake till late night here in India, watching your every action. Many people used to sleep with alarms set up so that they remained updated on the performances. The Prime Minister said as per his promise at the time of the contingent's send-off that we are celebrating victory today.”

He had earlier shared an appreciation post for the Women’s Cricket Team on Twitter:

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. https://t.co/jTeJb9I9XB

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co scripts history

Indian women’s cricket team scripted history by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. They beat arch-rivals Pakistan and Barbados before thumping England in the semifinals.

The Indian team also impressed in the finals as they were 118/2 at one stage against Australia while chasing a target of 162 runs, but eventually lost the game by nine runs after a middle-order collapse.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with 65 runs in the summit clash, but India had to settle for the silver.

The Women in Blue will next play during their tour of England in September.

