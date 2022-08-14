“Quick one with the skip before we take off…Zimbabwe calling”- Kuldeep Yadav clicks selfie with captain KL Rahul

Team India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a selfie with India captain KL Rahul while onboard en route to Zimbabwe on Sunday. The duo were seen wearing Team India jackets as they smiled at the camera. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kuldeep wrote:

“Quick one with the skip before we take off…Zimbabwe calling zw @klrahul.”

KL Rahul is making a comeback to international cricket after a gap of six months. He will lead the side ahead of Shikhar Dhawan, which has raised many eyebrows. The latter guided India to a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies. Dhawan also slammed a couple of half-centuries, including an innings of 97 runs in the series.

Also Read: “DHAWANS”- Varun Dhawan shares fanboy moment with Shikhar Dhawan and Indian cricket team

On the other hand, Rahul's last international game was an ODI against the West Indies on February 9, where he scored 49 runs. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain had a decent season outing in the Indian Premier League.

However, a knee surgery delayed his return to the national side and he missed the home T20Is against South Africa in July. He went on to miss the England tour due to rehabilitation and later tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the recently concluded India tour of the West Indies.

The opening batter will be looking to gain some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE. The Men in Blue will play their opening match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday (August 18). The remaining ODIs are scheduled to take place on August 20 and 22.

Kuldeep Yadav failed to make a cut Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav recently made his international comeback after a decent stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. He took a three-for against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I as India won the match by 88 runs and secured the series by a 4-1 margin.

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 🏻 Perfect end to the T20I series. Thank you for all your messages and support. Appreciate it Perfect end to the T20I series. Thank you for all your messages and support. Appreciate it 🇮🇳✌🏻 https://t.co/4ifoU3abr9

Kuldeep, however, missed out on a place in the India squad for the Asia Cup. He will be looking to deliver in the three-match ODI series to gain the selectors' confidence in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: “You have to give him [Shikhar Dhawan] importance”- Saba Karim unhappy with the change in captaincy for India's tour of Zimbabwe

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kuldeep Yadav should play all three ODIs against Zimbabwe? Yes No 26 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury