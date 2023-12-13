"Aa raha hu crorepati banne"- Top 10 funny memes as India reach 180/7 in 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Team India reached a decent total of 180/7 in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12. Rain halted proceedings at 19.3 overs and forced the officials to end the first innings of the match.

After being asked to bat first, the visitors got off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill departed without scoring. Tilak Varma (29) and Suryakumar Yadav (56) then put on a 49-run stand for the third wicket to bring India's innings back on track.

After Tilak, Rinku Singh (68* in 39 balls) played a magnificent knock and reached his maiden international cricket half-century in his seventh T20I innings. Surya and Rinku's efforts helped India reach 180/7 in 19.3 overs before rain interrupted the proceedings.

Fans on social media enjoyed the action during the first innings of the second T20I between the two sides on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"He knows how to take those chances"- Irfan Pathan on Rinku Singh ahead of India versus South Africa series

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently opined that Rinku Singh is ready for the big stage and expressed confidence in his ability to adapt to different conditions. During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan said:

"I think he will enjoy the bounce and pace of the ball because he is the kind of cricketer who likes to face fast bowling. I really think he is a guy who is ready. Especially being a left-hander and especially being a free-flowing player will help."

Irfan Pathan added:

"He is extremely impressive. When a guy has done the hard yards in domestic cricket and waited for his chance to come good in the IPL, that means he has got a lot of experience. He knows how to take those chances, that will come his way, with both hands."

