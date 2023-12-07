“Aaj aapki khair nahi” - 5 headline-grabbing statements made on Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the finest batters of the modern era. His record pretty much speaks for himself. In 518 international matches across the three formats of cricket, he has amassed 26,532 runs at an average of 54.36, with 80 hundreds and 138 half-centuries. The 35-year-old is fourth on the list of leading run-getters in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and Ricky Ponting (27,483).

The former Indian captain was in spectacular form during the ODI World Cup at home, which ended last month. Although the Men in Blue faltered in the final against Australia after 10 consecutive wins, Kohli was the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and strike rate of 90.32.

Kohli’s 2023 World Cup tally is a new record for the most number of runs scored in a single edition of the ICC event, surpassing Tendulkar’s 673 runs in 2003. No wonder, the right-hander continues grabbing headlines as members of the cricket fraternity keep sharing their opinions about him on various matters.

A comment by former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson on the seasoned Indian batter, claiming “he was my easiest to get out” has been going viral on social media. On that note, let’s take a look at five headline-grabbing statements made on Kohli.

#1 "I didn't remove Virat from captaincy” - Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Pic: Getty Images)

The Kohli captaincy saga keeps popping up time and again. According to some rumors, former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was behind Kohli’s sacking as skipper. However, in a recent statement, Ganguly once again reiterated that he did not remove the Indian batting star from captaincy. Speaking on the reality show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 10, he said:

"I didn't remove Virat from captaincy. I have told this a lot of times. He was not interested to lead in T20Is. So, after he made that decision, I told him, if you're not interested to lead in T20Is, it's better if you step down from entire white-ball cricket. Let there be a white-ball captain and a red-ball captain.”

While Kohli quit as T20I captain after the 2021 World Cup, he was removed as one-day captain. The right-handed batter then quit as Test captain after the 2021-22 tour of South Africa.

#2 “He told me it will not happen again” - Junaid Khan recalls rivalry with Virat Kohli

Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan (Pic: Getty Images)

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan was involved in a riveting rivalry with Kohli during the 2012-13 ODI series in India. The left-arm pacer dismissed Kohli cheaply in all three matches of the series. In the first ODI in Chennai, Junaid bowled Kohli for a duck. In the second match in Kolkata, Kohli nicked one behind the wickets.

In the Nadir Ali podcast, Junaid claimed that he had challenged Kohli that he will dismiss him in the 3rd ODI in Delhi as well. He said:

“We have played in the U-19 World Cup, we knew each other. It was my comeback series and I was playing against India for the first time. I got Kohli in the first match and he told me it will not happen again. I got him again in the second and third match.

"Before the third ODI at the breakfast table, I told him ‘Viru aaj aapki khair nahi hai (Virat you will not be spared today).’ Younis Khan was also there. He said get him out again today. Younis bhai took Virat’s catch,” Junaid added, while recalling his version of events.

Expand Tweet

33-year-old Junaid has played 22 Tests, 76 ODIs and nine T20Is for Pakistan, claiming 189 international scalps.

#3 When Brian Lara said he will use Kohli’s dedication as an example for his son

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara (Pic: Getty Images)

West Indies legend Brian Lara is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters of all time. He recently hailed Kohli and said that if his son plays sport, he will inspire him [his son] by giving the example of the Indian batter’s commitment and dedication.

"I have a son and I can tell you that if my son has to play any sport, I will be using Kohli's commitment and dedication to not just add to his strength, but whatever it takes to become a Number one sportsman,” Lara was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

Speaking at the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Kolkata, Lara said that Kohli has changed the face of cricket and how one prepares for the game, adding that the former Indian captain’s discipline stands out.

#4 “Kohli is probably the best batsman of this era” - Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell (Pic: Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Aussie legend Ian Chappell is a big admirer of Kohli. He once again appreciated the Indian batter for his incredible showing with the willow during the 2023 World Cup. Speaking to Wide World Of Sports, Chappell said that Kohli is probably the best batsman of this era.

“He doesn’t anymore but there was a point in his career where he averaged over 50 in all three formats. Now, that’s remarkable performance. I think Kohli is probably the best batsman of this era. I like his attitude. I heard him interviewed about batting and I think’s he’s got a terrific approach to batting,” Chappell said.

“The other thing to look at is his fitness. He is 36-years of age, have a look at how he was running between the wickets. He is obviously put fitness right up there,” the 80-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

Kohli will next be seen in action during the Test series in South Africa. He has been rested for white ball leg of the tour.

#5 “He didn't need to equal Sachin's record” - Ricky Ponting hails Kohli

Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting (Pic: Getty Images)

Another Aussie great, Ricky Ponting, hailed Kohli as the absolute best after the Indian batter equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons during the World Cup match against South Africa on his 35th birthday.

“There is no doubt he is the absolute best, and I have said that for a long time. He didn't need to equal Sachin's record; he doesn't need to break the record. If you look at his overall batting record, it is incredible," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC.

Kohli went on to break Tendulkar’s record in the semi-final against New Zealand when he scored 117 in Mumbai to notch up his 50th ODI ton.