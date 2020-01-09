Aaron Finch confident of Australia doing well against India in upcoming ODI series

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Finch is confident of his team giving India a tough fight in the upcoming ODI series

Australia are set to play a three-match ODI series away from home against India, which is due to begin from January 14. Skipper Aaron Finch is extremely confident and upbeat about his team's chances against the home side because of the experience he and his teammates have got through previous encounters between the two sides and the IPL.

"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," Finch told cricket.com.au.

Finch said that he understood that teams like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are extremely difficult to compete against in their home conditions. But he also stated that he believed in his squad and the ability they possess to give the opposition a run for their money. The fact that Australia had won the last ODI series they played in India (in March last year) will boost their confidence even further.

"What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they're so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself," revealed Finch.

"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there," he added.

The Aussie skipper was full of praises for Marnus Labuschagne and said that the youngster would live up to his expectations.

"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion," he said when asked if playing against a team like India would faze the young lad.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt.), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa