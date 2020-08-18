Aaron Finch says CA is doing everything to safeguard mental health of players in bio-secure bubble

Australia will be resuming international cricket after almost six months and captain Aaron Finch has said that Cricket Australia (CA) has been putting in a lot of effort behind the scenes to ensure the mental well-being of the players remains intact in the bio-security bubble.

Aaron Finch will lead a 21-man squad to England to play three T20Is in Southampton starting September 4th, followed by three ODIs in Manchester starting September 11th.

Twelve of the 21 players, Aaron including Finch, will travel straight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It’s going to be something to monitor heavily. Because it could be a few months that guys are in these bio-bubbles and being stuck in a hotel room by yourself for a couple of weeks on end – or four-five months ... that could be really tough,” Finch told reporters in a virtual conference.

Movement of the players will be curtailed in order to minimise the risk of infection, which would not only be a bit difficult but can also hamper the players’ state of mind. England pacer Jofra Archer was penalised for breaching the bio-security protocols during the Test series against the West Indies last month.

Aaron Finch said a sports psychologist would be travelling with the team to help the players develop individual plans to cope.

Aaron Finch feels being able to play cricket should be enough motivation

Australia & England Net Sessions

Aaron Finch said that everyone should take solace from the fact that international cricket is back in action in the pandemic and he is okay with the Boxing Day Test against India being shifted away from Melbourne as authorities are still struggling to curb COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria.

“Keeping the game as healthy as it can be is the utmost responsibility of the players and everyone else...Because at the end of the day, if that falls over then we are all out of jobs,” Aaron Finch concluded.

The IPL-bound players will have to be in quarantine for six days in the UAE and test negative three times, before they will be allowed to join their respective team’s bubbles. They will further undergo a test every fifth day.