"Ab bas gaali dena baki hain management ko" - Fans slam BCCI after they pick Ishan Kishan for first 2 Tests against Australia

By Ankush Das
Modified Jan 14, 2023 12:35 AM IST
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan recently scored a hundred for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has earned his maiden Test call after he was included for the first two Tests against Australia, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

Kishan came in place of Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of action for almost six months. Pant, who is India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, was involved in a road accident in Roorkee on December 30 while on his way home. He is currently admitted to a Mumbai hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Kishan is the second wicketkeeper in the side alongside KS Bharat. However, fans were unhappy to see the Jharkhand-born cricketer in the Test squad. Many reckon that there are better wicketkeeper-batters in the country who have consistently performed on the domestic circuit.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ishan kishan is a flat track bully.he cant even play part time spinners twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…
@kushansarkar And for me, Ishan Kishan’s selection is more bizarre than Surya’s!
@BCCI Ishan Kishan in Test Squad, Ab bas gaali dena baaki hai management ko
bharat should play ahead of Ishan kishan,but going by the looks of it ishan might be playing as he's the lone left hander, That's y Jadeja getting fit to play important also gives batting depth as axar would be preferred over kuldeep.Umesh & siraj shld play than Shami. #INDvsAUS
Ishan kishan marr jayega usko test mat khilao yaar twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…
This wicket keeping tax of Ishan Kishan is ruining India's batting and the chances of other openers, there must be a solution to this, there should be no way that you'll keep playing even after failing if you have a specific role better players of that role should play.
Omg Ishan Kishan gets a test call up. Wasn't expecting this. Will be too lucky to play a match but slowly moving in to be an all format player. Nice twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…
Ishan Kishan averages 38.8 in FC cricket. I can think of at least two other wk batters who average higher.
@DaKingInDaNorff Press Conference me pehla sawal hota yeh Ishan Kishan Test Team me kya kar raha hai, Pant injured h theek lekin uska test replacement Ishan? Isiliye PC nahi hoti
@cricketaakash Great selectors ...I think they didn't considered ranji stats ....y ishan kishan in test cricket 🙄yyyyy ishan kishan in tests yyyy?? 🙄 y not sarfraz Khan y not prithvi Shaw .... nitish Rana riyan deserves place in T20 format...
I dont fuckin get it why tf do yall need ishan kishan in tests twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…
@BCCI No hate for ishan kishan but test tha toh 2nd wk choice me Sarfraz khan ko le lete... Banda accha khelta hai 1st class me hamesha..m
Ishan Kishan is an interesting selection. Was he next in line WK for Test cricket? Or was he picked to add a left hander in Top-6?
@CricSubhayan Upendra yadav should be back-up keeper for test.but this chutiya bcci select overrated ishan kishan from what performance ?
So now that Ishan Kishan is in the test squad, does he play or the regular backup keeper KS Bharat plays - will be a tough selection
@TheUpperCut_ Ishan Kishan in tests😭😭😭😭😭
@cricketaakash Ishan Kishan will get exposed badly

Incidentally, Kishan has so far featured in 87 first-class games, scoring 2985 runs, including six centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 38.76. The southpaw smacked a swashbuckling hundred in his first Ranji Trophy game this season against Kerala but failed to get going in the next three innings.

For the record, Vidarbha's Akshay Wadekar and Uttar Pradesh's Upendra Yadav boast a better record in domestic cricket compared to Kishan but were ignored by the selectors. Wadekar averages 54.56 in 57 innings, including eight centuries, while Upendra has four tons under his belt in 43 innings and boasts an average of 43.84.

"I've scored plenty of runs in red-ball cricket" - Ishan Kishan on his Test aspirations

Ishan Kishan recently established himself as an ODI cricketer, slamming a swashbuckling double century against Bangladesh last month. However, the youngster asserted that he considers himself an all-format player and gives equal importance to Test cricket.

"As you know after slamming the 200 against Bangladesh, Jharkhand had a match within a day gap," Ishan said in an interview with senior cricket journalist Vimal Kumar. "So if I didn't give importance to Test, I would have rested and prepared for the white ball series against Sri Lanka.
"But I traveled straight to Ranchi to play the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. So it's not necessary that you can only play T20s if you have the reputation of hitting big sixes. The hundred that I scored for Jharkhand came in 192 balls."
“Everyone has their own process and it also depends on how the coach and selectors look at you," he added. "They also need to take care of the workload management. But if you ask me I'm ready to play for India in three formats. And it's not that I've to put in extra effort for it, I've scored plenty of runs in red-ball cricket."

It remains to be seen if Kishan breaks into India's playing XI for the first Test against Australia.

