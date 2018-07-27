Adil Rashid dismisses Michael Vaughan's comments on his selection in Test squad

Adil Rashid

English leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was recently in good form against India in the limited overs series, was recalled into the English Test squad for the five-Test series starting August 1st, 2018. Rashid has not played international red-ball cricket since his last outing in December 2016, and his comeback nearly two years later has been received with scepticism.

Among the many who questioned the selectors' move was former English captain Michael Vaughan. However, Rashid has responded to Vaughan's comments, saying that his thoughts "were nonsense".

Rashid has been exceptional in recent times, especially in limited-overs cricket. He famously clean-bowled Virat Kohli in the 3rd ODI of the recently-concluded series, and Virat's perplexed reaction was picked up by the media and people all over the world. In all fairness to Rashid, it's not every day that the world's best batsman reacts in such a manner.

Rashid's outing impressed coach Trevor Bayliss, who then hinted at his inclusion in the Test squad. England have struggled in the spin department ever since the untimely retirement of Graeme Swann in 2013, with the side producing nearly no quality spinner since. It was believed that Rashid's inclusion could fill that void to some extent. It is probably with that vision in mind that Rashid was actually selected in the Test squad eventually.

Rashid recently refrained from signing a first-class contract with his county Yorkshire, with the sole intention of concentrating on Twenty 20s and ODIs, and therefore his inclusion in the Test squad right now comes as quite a surprise.

As mentioned earlier, Rashid's inclusion in the Test squad has not been received well by many people, including some experts.

Vaughan, who used to play for Yorkshire, ridiculed the decision on his Twitter account, while another former England captain Nasser Hussain also questioned the selectors' decision.

"I think it sends a bad message out that someone who is not willing and doesn't want to play red-ball cricket - who doesn't want to play for their county - can, just because he's bowled well in a few white-ball games, be given the keys to the city and be welcomed back into the Test match side," he was quoted as saying by SkySports, while Vaughan said this:

So we have picked someone who cannot be arsed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team ... Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous ... !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 26, 2018

Both of them saw it as a dangerous precedent to set for the future because it might open the gates for cricketers to withdraw from playing actual red-ball cricket and still contest for selection in the international stage. They were also supported by Yorkshire chief Mark Arthur who expressed his surprise at Rashid's selection.

Rashid himself has since replied to Vaughan's comments. He was of the opinion that the comments made by the former England captain were "a kind of nonsense being spoken by ex-players". He expressed his feelings on the issue quite vehemently.

"He (Vaughan) can say a lot and he thinks people might listen. A lot of people have got no interest in what he says. His opinions do not matter to anybody. When I mentioned at the start of the year I will not be playing red-ball cricket, he tweeted something then. He was being controversial and saying his stupid things then too," BBC Sport quoted Rashid as saying.

However, he was quick to add that he did not think that Vaughan had much of an agenda against him, as he knew him from the times he had played under him.

Vaughan, meanwhile, was not pleased with the way Rashid handled the situation, strongly expressing his displeasure on Twitter.

I am Stupid for wanting someone to prepare to play the No1 Test Team in the world by playing a 4 day game with the Red ball !!!!!! #WorldGoneNuts https://t.co/uUORIr9vM9 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 27, 2018

Being called Stupid for wanting a player to be professional & play a Red ball 4 Game to prepare for the No1 Test Team in the World is an official career Highlight .... The Cricket world has officially gone NUTS .... #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 27, 2018

The five-match Test series against India will begin with the first game on August 1st at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India are currently ranked No. 1 in Tests. Having lost the T20I series to India and subsequently won the ODI series, England will be keen to win the Test series as well, and prove who's the real boss.