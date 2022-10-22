AFG vs ENG Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer and Reece Topley won't feature in the Afghanistan vs England clash in Perth on Saturday, October 22, but all eyes will still be on Jos Buttler and Co. as they attempt to go all the way in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Bairstow was a golf-course casualty, while Archer was never in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. Topley suffered heartbreak so close to the marquee tournament, leaving England without one of their premier all-phase T20 bowlers. Nevertheless, as one of the most dangerous white-ball sides in the world, the Three Lions will be among the favorites to lift the crown that eluded them last year.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have a spin attack capable of dismantling the best teams in the world on their day. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi boast a wealth of experience and a goldmine of skill, with them being the X-factors any side needs to counter a batting lineup as mighty as England's.

Can England live up to their billing, which has admittedly somewhat reduced since Eoin Morgan retired? Or can Nabi's men pull something out of the hat and topple the applecart early in the T20 World Cup?

Afghanistan vs England Match Prediction T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - DP World Asia Cup

The last time Afghanistan faced England in a World Cup encounter, Morgan hammered 17 sixes in a record-breaking knock, with even Rashid being picked apart by the former skipper. The Afghans won't have fond memories of the clash, nor will they be particularly buoyed by their underwhelming campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup where they lost all three Super 4 matches.

Batting remains a massive concern for Afghanistan, with Hazratullah Zazai often getting mired at the crease and leaving the middle order with too much to go. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played some eye-catching innings in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, and while he had to be carried off the field a few days ago after being taken out by a Shaheen Shah Afridi yorker, he should be cleared to play the first game.

Ibrahim Zadran, who could be one of the few Afghan batters to be at home in Australian conditions, might hold the key to success in the T20 World Cup. Najibullah Zadran, arguably the team's most important batter, will need to give him support. Captain Nabi seems to have found some long-awaited form to give some hope to supporters of the side, but Afghanistan have a long way to go before their batting lineup inspires confidence on a consistent basis.

England, on the other hand, have their concerns. Ben Stokes looks a touch out of place at No. 4 in the T20I side and death bowling might also be an issue. Mark Wood, with his raw pace, could be a massive asset, one Buttler has to use judiciously.

But at the end of the day, England have an army of match-winners who should be able to counter the Afghanistan spin threat and make the most of the favorable match-ups at their disposal. More importantly, their bowling should be able to keep the Afghans' unpredictable batting lineup in check.

While Afghanistan are definitely in with a shot, England should be the happier side on Saturday.

Prediction: England to win Match 2 of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup

