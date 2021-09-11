“After a day’s play ends, the physio’s job begins” - Inzamam-ul-Haq supports India’s decision to pull out of Manchester Test

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed the Indian team over their decision to pull out of the Manchester Test after their physio tested COVID-19 positive. According to Inzamam, although the players returned negative Tests, it would have been very difficult for India to play the final Test against England in the absence of a physio.

The Manchester Test was in jeopardy after it was revealed a day ahead of the match that India’s physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had returned a positive test. The players were apprehensive of taking the field despite testing negative since they had been in close contact with Parmar. Also, head coach Ravi Shastri and some other members of the support staff were already in isolation.

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam explained that those blaming India for pulling out despite the players testing negative were undermining the value of a physio in a Test match. He said:

“It is unfortunate that the fifth Test between India and England couldn’t go ahead due to COVID. It was a great series but to be fair to India, they were playing the fourth Test as well without their coach and support staff. But they showed great determination on the field. Now, even their physio who was training them in recent days has tested positive. The players were rightly apprehensive since the physio was sharing the dressing room with them and training them. Also, the players may have tested negative but often COVID symptoms start showing after 2-3 days.”

Elaborating on the role of a physio during a Test match, Inzamam stated that they have a significant part to play in keeping players fit and in shape. He explained:

“It is very difficult to play without the support staff. When you are injured or are facing a niggle, you need a trainer or physio to help you recover and make you match-fit. People must be wondering why India pulled out despite all their players being fit. The physios and trainers are very important. After a day’s play in a Test match ends , the physio’s job begins. He needs to treat the players and keep them in shape for the upcoming day’s play. So it would be wrong to say that India pulled out despite their players having tested negative.”

India canceled their training session after physio tested positive

"We were all looking forward to what promised to be the culmination of this brilliant Test Series, and I’m so disappointed at not being able to get the match played."



Read the full message from ECB CEO Tom Harrison ⬇️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

Indications that the Manchester Test was in doubt were visible on Thursday when India canceled their training session after confirmation of their physio Yogesh Parmar testing positive.

Parmar took the lateral flow test on Wednesday evening, the result of which was available by Thursday afternoon. The Indian team management also called off the pre-match virtual media conference.

Also Read

Before the Indian physio, head coach Shastri, bowling coach B. Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar had also returned positive tests during the fourth Test at The Oval and were sent into isolation. Senior physio Nitin Patel too isolated in London after being identified as a close contact. He later returned two negative RT-PCR tests.

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



Details: https://t.co/5EiVOPPOBB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar