IND vs ENG 2021: Team India's practice session canceled after support staff member tests positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Ahead of the final Test against England, Team India's support staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the visitors canceled their practice session today.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Team India's players have been asked to stay in their hotel rooms today. The team trained as usual yesterday morning. Later in the day, the squad came to know about one of the support staff members returning positive in his COVID-19 test. The entire squad underwent a fresh round of testing this morning in Manchester.

"A member of India's support staff in Manchester has tested positive for Covid-19. The team has cancelled their training session scheduled for Thursday afternoon," ESPNCricinfo tweeted.

This is not the first time that COVID-19 has hit the Indian contingent on this tour. Before the Test series between India and England got underway, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani contracted COVID-19.

Last week, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar tested positive for COVID-19. The trio has not traveled with the squad to Manchester for the final Test match.

Team India can make history in Manchester

India can win the Test series against England by 3-1 if they emerge victorious in Manchester

Team India has already taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the 5-Test series against the England cricket team. The first Test of the series ended in a stalemate. India won the 2nd and 4th Test matches, while England had won the 3rd Test match.

The final match of the India vs England Test series is scheduled to begin tomorrow at Old Trafford in Manchester.

It will be interesting to see if Team India can record a series win against England. Even a draw in Manchester will help the visitors win the series.

