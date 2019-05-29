×
World Cup 2019: Air of excitement before the opening fixture between South Africa and England

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
27   //    29 May 2019, 23:40 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 team captains meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 team captains meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

There is great excitement and a keen air of expectation on the first day of a cricket World Cup. The 12th edition of the mega event begins on 30th May, with the hosts England taking on South Africa.

The head-to-head the two teams is even in the mega event at 3-3, but neither has won the World Cup.

Overall, England had a fine record in the first five World Cup tournaments, being runners-up thrice and reaching the semi-finals twice. But in the last six, they have reached the quarter-finals twice, the super-eight once and have failed to go beyond the league matches thrice.

England have slipped to No. 6 in the all-time World Cup ranking, but they are currently No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings.

In their seven World Cup tournaments, South Africa have never been able to reach the final. But they have qualified for the semi-finals four times and the quarter-finals twice, failing just once to advance beyond the first stage - ironically when the showpiece event was held on their own shores in 2003.

South Africa stand second in the World Cup rankings behind Australia, and are third in the current ICC ODI rankings after England and India.  

The two teams are well-matched and well-balanced, with flair and dash as well as orthodoxy and maturity. England led by Eoin Morgan have depth in their batting while the Proteas, with Faf du Plessis at the helm, possess a top-quality pace attack.

It is hard to separate the two teams, and one gets the feeling that the team with fewer nerves will carry the day. Both would be keen to get off to a good start in their quest to win their first World Cup title.

Centuries have been scored on the first day of nine World Cup tournaments, the only exceptions being in 1999 and 2007. The top score on the opening day has been dashing Indian opener Virender Sehwag’s 175 against Bangladesh in 2011.

There have been hauls of four and five wickets on the first day of six of the 11 tournaments. The best has been Aussie Mitchell Marsh’s five for 33 against England in 2015, just ahead of Dennis Lillee’s five for 34 in 1975.

Four matches were played on the first day of the inaugural World Cup, 7th June 1975 - at Lord’s, Edgbaston, Headingley and Old Trafford. All the four winning teams on that day put up half-century opening partnerships, and all four of these sides - England, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies - eventually advanced to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost 8 wickets before they reached fifty.

It was a day of contrasting fortunes for the captains. New Zealand skipper Glenn Turner hit an unbeaten 171, which was to remain the highest score in the World Cup until Indian captain Kapil Dev eclipsed it in 1983. But Sri Lankan skipper Anura Tennekoon had the mortification of registering the first duck of the World Cup. East Africa captain Harilal Shah was also dismissed for a duck on that opening day.

Another hundred was notched up on this historic occasion by England opener Dennis Amiss, who scored 137.

To complete a splendid picture there was a five-wicket haul too, by legendary Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee - who bagged five for 34 off his 12 overs. West Indies left-arm seamer Bernard Julien, meanwhile, earned the distinction of bagging the first four-wicket haul as he took four for 20.

What will the first day of the ICC World Cup 2019 be like? The drama is about to unfold.

