Ajinkya Rahane vs Cheteshwar Pujara - who has a better chance of returning to the Indian Test team?

Team India's Test side has been nudged towards transition over the last few months, but with the newcomers not quite asserting themselves as expected, there is still a fair chance for the old guards to return.

The primary area of concern for India have been middle-order batting, and while that has been an issue for a long time now, there seems to be no correct answer for the issue at the moment.

The decision to introduce Gill at No. 3, coupled with Iyer's overseas struggles and other factors makes the return of some experienced players, quite a realistic possibility. Team India seemingly parted ways with both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara following the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The pair, however, will be eager to pounce on the opportunity, with Rahane recently stating that a comeback is firmly on his mind. Pujara, on the other hand, has chosen for his form to speak for itself, after starting the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season on a solid note.

While the duo were omitted for the first two Tests of the home series against England, the door is far from closed, given the uncertainties the current squad is currently tackling.

On that note, let us take a look at who among Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has a better chance of coming back to India's Test team.

#1 Form

The current form of the two players could not be more contrasting.

Ajinkya Rahane had a bleak end to the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign and proceeded to miss Mumbai's 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener against Bihar due to a neck strain. He returned to lead the side against Andhra but recorded a golden duck.

Rahane had already lost his Test spot in 2023 but made a return for the WTC final after his strong showing in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has to be among the runs once again to be back in consideration, with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and other batters also vying for the same spot in the national side.

Pujara, on the other hand, had a mediocre Vijay Hazare campaign but has wasted no time in settling back to his favorite format. He scored a brilliant unbeaten double hundred in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy clash against Jharkhand. He then scored a set of 40s in the domestic side's next clash against Haryana.

Pujara has to maintain the form if he wishes to return to the national team setup. He especially faces competition from Hanuma Vihari, who has relinquished his captaincy with Andhra, as well as other prospects on the domestic circuit.

#2 Where are Team India currently struggling at present?

Pujara and Rahane batted at No. 3 and No. 5 for Team India, and that is an area where Team India are currently struggling in red-ball cricket. As mentioned before, Gill is yet to completely settle into his new role, while Iyer is also under pressure to hold his spot.

A lot also depends on whether the team views KL Rahul as a long-term wicketkeeping option. If they do, then there is room for an extra batter. As of now, KS Bharat occupies a spot, and it remains to be seen how both Shreyas and Rahul can fit into the batting unit.

The upcoming series against England will be crucial for the likes of Gill, Shreyas, and Rahul, and how they fare will potentially dictate any sort of return for Rahane and Pujara.

#3 Long-term effects

With Rahane and Pujara both set to be 36 years old soon, it is safe to say that India will not be viewing them as long-term options, and if they do, it will end up progressing one step, only to go two backward.

One major factor that augurs in favor of Pujara, is the fact that India have a five-match series against Australia in 2024-25. Considering how the gritty batter has defied Australian bowlers during his past visits, he might get a chance to tour one last time, particularly if India's concerns do not ease by that point in time.

The chances of Rahane getting a recall even under the aforementioned circumstances are minimal, as Team India have more options for his position, and he is not that high up in the pecking order.

Experience is one thing that helps Rahane stand apart from the rest, but it might not be enough for him to walk back into the squad.

Who among Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has a better chance of coming back to India's Test team? Let us know what you think.

