Akila Dananjaya to miss third Test due to reported suspect action

Uday Bhatia 19 Nov 2018, 19:15 IST

Akila Dananjaya, who was reported for suspicious bowling action in the first Test against England, will miss the third and the final Test of the series. He will now have to undergo an official bowling assessment in Brisbane on the 23rd.

Though the spinner was reported in the first Test match for suspicious bowling action, he was part of the squad for the second Test match, recording his best figures in the match. As per the ICC rules and regulations, the spinner has to undergo the test within 14 days of being reported and as he was reported for his bowling action on the 11th of November, he has 25th of November to undergo the test.

Giving out further information in the matter, Sri Lanka team manager Jeryl Woutersz said that the right-arm bowler would leave for the test after the second match. He added that Dananjaya might not be able to come back in time for the third Test.

"We're hoping to get Akila down to Colombo the day the second Test ends, and send him on from there," said the team's manager. "At this stage, it doesn't seem like he will be able to be back in time for the third Test,' he added.

On the other hand, England's latest sensation Sam Curran is also likely to miss the third Test due to a side strain injury. Curran did not take the field on the 4th and the 5th day of the second Test and was having treatment on a right side strain that he suffered while hitting a six in England’s first innings. His injury might give a chance either to keeper Jonny Bairstow or pace spearhead Stuart Broad.

With the series already sealed by the visitors, they might be looking to inflict a rare whitewash overseas while it is just a matter of respect for the hosts.