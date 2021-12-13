Alex Carey's seamless Test debut

Alex Carey's seamless ascension to Test cricket called forth eight catches behind stumps on debut, kickstarting his career as Australia's next wicket-keeper in fine fashion.

Despite being thrust into the side at short notice after former captain Tim Paine's resignation, Carey remained unphased and embodied a temperament fit for both Test cricket and the Ashes arena.

Much like umpires, if the wicket-keeper's competency goes largely unnoticed, it is a fair presumption to conclude they have performed well. A faultless debut from Carey proved to be more than sufficient in justifying his selection over Josh Inglis.

Carey exploded onto the scene with three catches in the first innings before taking another five in the second innings. During the Fox Cricket broadcast, former Australian batter Mark Waugh described his glovework as "10 out of 10", claiming that Carey made everything look easy.

Carey remained focused and modestly expressed his desire to continue performing his role in the side going into his "home Test" in Adelaide this week. He was also quick to deflect praise, lumping it on Australia's world-class bowling attack.

"As a wicketkeeper you only tend to get judged on catches taken or catches dropped, so I'll keep moving forward, I'll keep trying to improve my game to Gaz and the quicks – there was great bounce and carry here at the Gabba, and now we move to Adelaide where the ball should move around a little bit, potentially a bit slower with that pink ball. But they're all bowling beautifully and I'll just keep trying to work hard on my 'keeping to those guys," he said speaking to the media after the match.

His haul of eight catches broke the record for the most catches by a wicket-keeper on Test debut, setting him apart as outright first. He also equalled the record for the most dismissals as a wicket-kepper on Test debut— leveled by Brian Taber in 1996 and Chris Read in 1999.

For years, Carey's character and wicket-keeping credentials have been highly touted as qualities that would make him a potential successor to Tim Paine. His rise to first-class cricket through excellence in shorter formats—and as an explosive left-handed wicket-keeper-batter—has been warmly likened to Adam Gilchrist.

In the traditional Australian baggy green cap presentation, it was fitting that Gilchrist was able to present Carey with the 461st Test cap for Australia. It was a special moment as Gilchrist outlined Carey's credentials, which ooze compatibility with the Australian side.

Having already scored five first-class centuries at an average of 35.66 (a batting average largely accepted to be sufficient for a No.7) Carey is also poised to provide crucial innings at No.7 for Australia in the middle and lower batting order.

Despite failing to fire on debut with scores of 12 (off 32 balls) and 9 (23), Carey displayed his team-oriented character by nominating himself to open in Australia's second innings.

David Warner's rib injury, and the subsequent time spent absent from the field in Australia's bowling innings, meant that he could not bat higher than No.7, leaving the opening spot vacant. With not much to gain at an individual level in a run chase of 20, it was a shame that Carey lost his wicket. Nonetheless, he showed the sort of character desired in the Test team.

It may come as no surprise that Carey's debut was so clinical given he is already a seasoned international cricketer - having played 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is, as well as holding an official leadership position for Australia in white-ball cricket.

He was a mainstay of the 2019 World Cup campaign, where he took 18 catches and two stumpings, before being promoted to bat at No. 5. His knock in the semi-final was the only salvageable individual performance in Australia's thumping against England in that tournament.

The second Ashes Test, a day-nighter in Adelaide, will see Carey play in front of his home crowd as he looks to further entrench himself as the face of Australia's future, alongside the likes of Cameron Green and Travis Head.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee